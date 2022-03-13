Free agents the Rams could realistically target at every position

Free agency isn’t where the Los Angeles Rams typically make big splashes. That’s not going to change this offseason as they will most likely focus on their own free agents before looking elsewhere for potential additions.

There will be some affordable players they could target once the market settles down a little bit, however. First, they’ll need to get under the salary cap, but there will be players on their radar this March.

Below are some realist targets for the Rams at every position this offseason.

Quarterback

N/A

The Rams don’t need to sign a quarterback in free agency, and it’s hard to imagine them doing so. John Wolford is an exclusive rights free agent and will be easy to retain, and Bryce Perkins is also on the roster behind Matthew Stafford. The Rams would rather roll with those three than bring in an outside player.

Running back

Tarik Cohen

James White

J.D. McKissic

Phillip Lindsay

Raheem Mostert

Sony Michel is a free agent and though there’s a chance the Rams will bring him back, it seems unlikely given the depth they already have with Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Xavier Jones. A receiving back like Cohen, White or McKissic would make sense, but the Rams can go without adding any free agents at this position.

Wide receiver

Cedrick Wilson

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Will Fuller

John Ross

If Odell Beckham Jr. comes back, the Rams aren’t going to sign any other receivers. They already have Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson as the starters, with Tutu Atwell and Jacob Harris still wanting to prove themselves, too. Wilson is shifty, Valdes-Scantling is a bigger receiver and both Fuller and Ross could be downfield weapons.

Tight end

Maxx Williams

Hayden Hurst

Jared Cook

Very simply, the Rams can just bring back Johnny Mundt to remain their TE2 in competition with Kendall Blanton and Brycen Hopkins, who will both return behind Tyler Higbee, too. So in all likelihood, the Rams aren’t going to target a free-agent tight end besides Mundt, even as enticing as it would be to bring in Cook for one year.

Offensive tackle

Tom Compton

Dennis Kelly

Mike Remmers

The Rams like the tackles they have on the roster already, seeing promise in Alaric Jackson and Chandler Brewer behind Rob Havenstein. If Andrew Whitworth retires, Joseph Noteboom would likely become a top priority, and re-signing him would solve any issues the Rams might have at left tackle.

Guard

Connor Williams

James Daniels

Alex Cappa

Mark Glowinski

Trai Turner

Rodger Saffold

This position hinges on whether Austin Corbett is retained. If not, the Rams should be in the market for a new starting guard, and all the above players would make sense either at left or right guard. A reunion with Saffold would be fun, while signing Daniels would give the Rams some position flexibility on the interior.

Center

Matt Paradis

Ben Jones

Austin Blythe

Mason Cole

Brian Allen should be one of the Rams’ top priorities in free agency, hopefully bringing him back as their starting center again next season. Paradis and Jones would be solid options as plug-and-play starters, while Blythe and Cole carry more uncertainty. The best way to address center is by simply re-signing Allen to an extension – a well-deserved one, too.

Defensive line

Maurice Hurst

Bilal Nichols

Zach Kerr

Tim Settle

Sheldon Richardson

It’s highly likely that the Rams’ starting defensive line will remain the same next season, with Aaron Donald, Greg Gaines and A’Shawn Robinson all on track to return. But with Sebastian Joseph-Day hitting free agency, the Rams could afford to add some depth on the interior – be it at nose tackle or defensive end. Hurst is a promising player, while Kerr and Richardson can play multiple positions. The same goes for Nichols, who’s a good run defender.

Outside linebacker

Uchenna Nwosu

Dante Fowler Jr.

Lorenzo Carter

Takk McKinley

Justin Houston

Melvin Ingram

Charles Harris

This is the position the Rams could add multiple players at. Von Miller should be their No. 1 target, but with Ogbonnia Okoronkwo also becoming a free agent, depth at this position is a huge concern. The Rams couldn’t go wrong with any of the above players, which is a mix of young and old. Houston or Ingram on a one-year deal would be wise and cap-friendly, while Nwosu offers more upside.

Inside linebacker

Bobby Wagner

Kyzir White

Kyle Van Noy

Jordan Hicks

Cory Littleton

Alexander Johnson

Anthony Walker

Jayon Brown

Who knows if the Rams will actually address this position, which has mostly been ignored compared to other spots in the last few years. But there are some really good options available, led by Wagner. White is great in coverage, and Brown is just a step below him. Littleton excelled in the Rams’ scheme and Van Noy brings versatility as an off-ball linebacker and pass rusher.

Cornerback

Donte Jackson

Rasul Douglas

Ahkello Witherspoon

Levi Wallace

Jason Verrett

D.J. Reed Jr.

The Rams might need a new No. 2 cornerback if Darious Williams departs, which wouldn’t be a surprise at all given their reluctance to extend defensive backs. Jackson, Douglas, Wallace and Reed would all be surefire starters, and Witherspoon would have a good shot to be, as well. Verrett is injury-prone and never stays healthy, but he’d be a low-risk, high-reward upside.

Safety

Jaquiski Tartt

Malik Hooker

Jabrill Peppers

Ronnie Harrison

Marcus Maye

There’s a good core of young safeties on the Rams’ roster already, from Jordan Fuller and Taylor Rapp to Terrell Burgess and Nick Scott. So in all likelihood, they won’t feel it’s necessary to add a safety in free agency. But if Rapp is a cap casualty and they don’t trust Burgess again in 2022, there are solid veteran options available. Maye is probably the best of the bunch but he’s also coming off a torn Achilles, so that’s something to consider.

