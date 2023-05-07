What free agents might Commanders like to sign?

The free agency signing surge that occurs annually in March has passed, and now the annual April draft as well. So, whom will the Commanders sign now?

The value of free agents has flattened out, there will be players released as well, a result of draft choices having been made, making many veterans more expendable.

Take the 2021 offseason for example. Washington had finished atop the NFC East at 7-9 in the 2020 season, bowing out to the Tampa Bay Bucs in the playoffs.

Following the free agency wave and the draft, the “Football Team” in mid-May signed offensive tackle Charles Leno, who had been waived by the Bears.

Two days later, Washington signed defensive back Bobby McCain who had been released by the Miami Dolphins. The following week the team announced the signing of tight end Ricky Seals-Jones.

The moves were designed to build roster depth, and strengthen the team at spots needing to be addressed.

Following the 2021 season, the free agency signing period, and the 2022 draft, Washington in May signed veterans Trai Turner and Alex Erickson.

Consequently, this 2023 offseason, the Commanders will again be looking for a few roster spots they can bolster by signing a few inexpensive veterans.

Will they pursue and sign an offensive tackle?

Remember Eric Fisher who played for the Chiefs in Eric Bieniemy’s offense? The Dolphins released Fisher in March, and he has yet to sign with a team. Would they sign George Fant or Brandon Shell?

With J.D. McKissic gone, would the Commanders sign Kenyan Drake, Myles Gaskin, or Kareem Hunt?

Perhaps they would like to add one more edge rusher? Would they sign Kyle Van Noy, Al-Quadin Muhammad, or Trey Flowers?

The Commanders most likely want to see their rookies and undrafted players at next week’s rookie minicamp before making any veteran signings.

