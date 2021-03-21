Which free agents are left at Packers’ need positions?

The Green Bay Packers have been quiet during the first week of free agency, the result of limited cap space and the over-the-top spending so often involved with the first few waves.

More than likely, the Packers will eventually get involved and add at least one veteran, helping provide a short-term solution for a need.

Which free agents are left for the Packers to pick through? Here’s a look at the top remaining free agents at the team’s need positions, as of Sunday morning:

Cornerback

Breakdown: The Packers haven't re-signed Kevin King, leaving a starting spot wide open opposite Jaire Alexander on the perimeter. This could be the spot for the Packers to pounce if the price on the right veteran drops into their comfort zone. Richard Sherman Adoree Jackson Malcolm Butler Brian Poole Quinton Dunbar Casey Hayward A.J. Bouye Rasul Douglas Bashaud Breeland Kevin King Darqueze Dennard Mackensie Alexander Nickell Robey-Coleman Gareon Conley Jason McCourty

Defensive line

Breakdown: The Packers held onto Dean Lowry, likely due to the lack of depth at this position group overall. Even with Lowry on the roster, the Packers need help. The depth look gets very shaky after Lowry, Kenny Clark and Kingsley Keke. Jurrell Casey Ndamukong Suh Sheldon Rankins Kawann Short DaQuan Jones Lawrence Guy Shamar Stephen Jaleel Johnson Christian Covington Demarcus Walker Danny Shelton Jack Crawford D.J. Jones Corey Peters Tyrone Crawford Mike Daniels Mike Pennell Steve McLendon Damon Harrison

Wide receiver

Breakdown: The Packers return all their receivers from last season and will get back Devin Funchess, who opted out, but this group could still use an upgrade, and no player at the position is signed past 2021. T.Y. Hilton Josh Reynolds Antonio Brown Sammy Watkins Adam Humphries Willie Snead Golden Tate Larry Fitzgerald Chris Conley Desean Jackson Kenny Stills Damiere Byrd Dede Westbrook Danny Amendola

Linebacker

Breakdown: The Packers might like Krys Barnes and Kamal Martin, but some veteran help here still makes sense. This is a position group that hasn't played well in Green Bay for years. Adding a cheap veteran could provide some stability. K.J. Wright De'Vondre Campbell Kwon Alexander Eric Wilson B.J. Goodson Raekwon McMillian Josh Bynes Vince Williams Alex Anzalone Neville Hewitt

Offensive line

Breakdown: The Packers have a million different combinations they could use to make up for the loss of center Corey Linsley, and internal development from young players will play a part in rebuilding depth. Finding one veteran who can play multiple spots could still help. OT Eric Fisher C Austin Blythe OT Russell Okung OT Alejandro Villanueva C Austin Reiter G James Carpenter G Lane Taylor OT Rick Wagner OT Cameron Fleming G Trai Turner OT Bobby Massie OT Ty Sambrailo G Forrest Lamp C/G Brett Jones OT D.J. Fluker G John Miller OT Jared Veldheer

