Free agents Corey Seager, Marcus Semien could sign before Dec. 1 stoppage: report

Corey Seager HR swing white uniform

A potential work stoppage would put a halt to teams' offseason plans, but one thing seems certain: It still should be a blockbuster offseason.

And we may not have to wait much longer for the first big splash.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the market for free agents Corey Seager and Marcus Semien is moving fast, and it is becoming increasingly likely that both will be signed ahead of the work stoppage.



SNY's Andy Martino notes that a lockout is likely, as there is a lot of "pessimism" in the current labor negotiations.

"When that lockout is over...," says Martino, "the Yankees are going to be big spenders and aggressive buyers on this free agent market this winter."

But in terms of Seager and Semien, they may not be able to wait for said lockout.

The Yankees had been in touch with "most, but not all" of the agents who represent the top free agent shortstops - and Yankees GM Brian Cashman has not shied away from saying that position is a top priority this offseason.

That, plus the fact that both Seager and Semien are clients of Scott Boras, makes it understandable why their market is reportedly moving swiftly.

