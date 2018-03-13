Free agent WR Robinson weighs options

Free-agent wide receiver Allen Robinson plans to place a heavy emphasis on his next team's starting quarterback when it comes to his decision about where to sign, according to a report from NFL Network.

Robinson, 24, widely is considered to be the top wideout in this year's crop of free agents. He tallied more than 2,200 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns from 2015-16 but was sidelined for all of three plays of last season by a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The Penn State product told Patrick Claybon that he could play "in pretty much any scheme" but that quarterback would be a factor in his decision. Robinson's top suitors include the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and the Jaguars, although several other teams remain in the market for a top-tier wide receiver.

When asked about a possible return to Jacksonville next season, Robinson told SiriusXM on Monday that he "wouldn't rule that out by any means." The Jaguars could have placed a franchise tag on Robinson for just under $16 million but decided to let him become an unrestricted free agent instead.

"I know that it is a business so I know that on their end they have to do business for themselves as well," Robinson said. "... What I've brought to this team, to this city, to this league, I've strapped it up each and every Sunday for Jacksonville, so I mean for me it was, I'm not going to say frustrating because I know it's a business, but at the end of the day it is what it is."

Meanwhile, the Bears reportedly are setting their sights on another free-agent wideout, speedster Sammy Watkins. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported late Monday that the team had inquired about Robinson's interest but "multiple sources say the Bears have identified the Rams' Sammy Watkins as their top target" at the position.

Watkins, 24, hauled in 39 catches for 593 yards and eight touchdowns last season in Los Angeles. The former Clemson standout spent three seasons with the Buffalo Bills before being traded to the Rams prior to the 2017 season.

--Field Level Media