Free agent WR Marvin Jones chooses Jaguars over Raiders, Texans

Levi Damien
·1 min read
It’s clear the Raiders intend on being active in free agency this year. Thus far, they’ve only signed one outside free agent, reeling in edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue. Mike Mayock made it clear recently the Raiders are looking to go deep in free agency this year and have a host of holes to fill.

One of the positions that they’re looking to bring in someone is wide receiver. And with Nelson Agholor signing on with the Patriots to open free agency, they must look outside.

The Raiders have been tied to veteran AJ Green, but clearly in the twilight of his career, Green wouldn’t be a priority signing. More of a fallback option.

There is a handful of top free agent wide receivers. One of the first to agree to terms was Marvin Jones Jr. He’s headed to Jacksonville. And according to Mike Silver, the Raiders were also trying to sign the former Lions receiver.

Jones’s deal is reportedly a two-year, $14.5 million deal with $9.2 million full guaranteed according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This deal comes a day after WR Corey Davis had already agreed to terms with the Jets.

But even with Davis and Jones gone, there is still a lot of talent out there at receiver, including the top guy, Jones’s former teammate Kenny Golladay as well as former Steelers Pro Bowl receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Others include: TY Hilton, Curtis Samuel, Sammy Watkins, Keenan Cole, and Breshad Perriman

