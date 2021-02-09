Is free agent WR Kenny Golladay's best fit with the Giants?

Kenny Golladay

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler took a hard look at the free agent class in the NFL this offseason to see which team would be the best fit for the top guys on the market.

For WR Kenny Golladay, it was the Giants.

New York is certainly in the market for playmakers on the offensive side of the ball after it was pretty glaring that Daniel Jones couldn't rely on his options to get open. Between Evan Engram, Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate, consistency wasn't there. and GM Dave Gettleman knows he needs to upgrade that part of the roster heading into the new season.

More specifically, Gettleman needs to bring in a No. 1 wideout for Jones to work with, and Fowler knows Golladay could be the man for the job.

"Golden Tate could be done in New York, Sterling Shepard never emerged as a true No. 1 and Darius Slayton is a fifth-round pick. Time to invest in a top-of-the-market guy for Daniel Jones," Fowler wrote.

As pointed out, the Detroit Lions can franchise tag Golladay. But he only played five games with them last season, and contract extension talks never materialized with the team. Also, Matthew Stafford -- the only QB Golladay has known in the NFL -- was shipped off to Los Angeles in exchange for Jared Goff, who will be the new quarterback up in the Motor City.

Golladay might just want a change of scenery, while also holding that No. 1 spot. He'd find that with Big Blue for sure, and the Giants could still add more offensive firepower in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But will Golladay be interested in the Giants? They look to have the right coaching staff under Joe Judge, but only six wins were tallied in 2020. The Giants would likely need to convince Golladay they are ready to take the leap to playoff contender.

In the end, it usually comes down to money. Spotrac gives Golladay a market value of $17 million per season, which makes sense given his stat sheet over the last four seasons – two 1,000+ yard seasons with 21 total touchdowns, including 11 in 2019. Gettleman would need to get creative with cap space, but as Fowler mentioned, Tate’s contract is likely off the books to create room among other cap casualties that may come down the road.

Other options are available like Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Will Fuller V. But at 6-foot-4, 214 pounds with reliable hands and the affinity for the deep ball, Golladay is just what the Giants need to take Jones and the offense to the next level.

