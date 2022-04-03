What free agent wide receivers, tight ends are still available after DeVante Parker trade
The Miami Dolphins have made a number of moves to address their pass-catching heading in 2022 by retaining their free agent tight ends, Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, as well as bringing in Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Trent Sherfield to the receiver room.
Miami did, however, opt to move on from DeVante Parker, sending him and a fifth-round pick to New England for a third-round pick next year. While the Dolphins are probably done adding at these positions, it would still be a good idea to see who is available at this point.
These are the wide receiver and tight ends who are still on the market heading into the fourth week of free agency.
Wide receivers
Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
A.J. Green
Keelan Cole
Jarvis Landry
DeAndre Carter
Chester Roger
Sammy Watkins
Julio Jones
Albert Wilson
Kenny Stills
Mohamed Sanu
John Ross
Marcus Johnson
Danny Amendola
Isaiah Ford
Christian Blake
Dante Pettis
David Moore
Marcus Kemp
Will Fuller
Cameron Batson
Travis Benjamin
Andre Roberts
Tommylee Lewis
Quartney Davis
John Ursua
Ryan Switzer
Allen Hurns
Chad Beebe
Tight ends
Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Jared Cook
MyCole Pruitt
Stephen Anderson
Eric Saubert
James O’Shaughnessy
Jesse James
Blake Jarwin
Eric Ebron
Christopher Herndon IV
Luke Stocker
Derek Carrier
Daniel Brown
Kahale Warring
Mason Schreck
Jason Croom
Charlie Taumoepeau
Tyrone Swoopes
Dylan Cantrell
Troy Fumagalli
Jaeden Graham
Stephen Carlson
Levin Toilolo
