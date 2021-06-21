Free agent Trai Turner feels 100 percent, looking for best spot to win

Guard Trai Turner‘s run of Pro Bowl appearances was snapped at five last year when he was limited to nine games with the Chargers due to a groin injury and he’s yet to find a place to play this season.

Turner was released by the Chargers in March in a move that cleared more than $11 million in cap space and the first word of interest in his services came late last week. Turner visited the Steelers for a meeting that has not resulted in a deal, but Turner said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he expects to “make a splash sooner than later.”

Turner said he wants to sign with a team that puts him “in the best situation possible to go out and win” and that he’s been working out with Hall of Famer Jackie Slater to get himself back to full speed after last year’s injury.

“I’m back at 100 percent,” Turner said. “Last year was a rough season for me with injuries and just overall COVID. You go through things and situations arise, but you work through it and you get through it. So, I’m feeling good. I’m just ready to come back and have a phenomenal season.”

Turner didn’t reveal any other teams that might be in the mix for his services, but anyone who lands him will be adding a productive piece to their line if Turner is truly back to his pre-2020 form.

