Free agent TE Greg Olsen says he hoped the Bears had reached out for possible reunion

TE Greg Olsen went on the Waddle and Silvy show this past week to talk his current free agent status and what his next moves may be. While Olsen is currently being courted by teams such as the Redskins, Bills, and Seahawks, there is one NFL team that hadn't reached out Olsen wishes had.

That's right. The Bears.

TE Greg Olsen on @WaddleandSilvy said that he was hoping the #Bears would've been one of the first teams to call and inquire about a possible reunion in Chicago. That has not -yet- happened.



Olsen is set to meet with the Bills, Redskins & Seahawks.



— Christian Shanafelt (@ChrisShanafelt) February 4, 2020

Olsen and the Carolina Panthers mutually parted ways last month, and according to Olsen's agent the 34-year-old former first-round pick of the Bears is still interested in playing next season. For many Bears fans, the timing could not be better. The Bears need to find quality players at tight end this offseason and Olsen's experience at the position and with the Bears organization seemed to be an ideal fit.

It turns out the reason Chicago isn't on Olsen's free agent tour this offseason is entirely on the Bears. Olsen tells ESPN's Waddle and Silvy he had hoped the Bears would've been the one of the first teams to reach out once the news broke he left the Panthers.

Greg Olsen on the Bears interest in him. "I'll be honest in my heart I was hoping they would have been one of the first calls. To my knowledge we have not heard from them. Whether or not they do or not is hard to say." — ESPN 1000 (@ESPN1000) February 4, 2020

While he's disappointed the Bears haven't called, it looks like Olsen hasn't completely ruled out the possibility of talking to them. So come on Ryan Pace, this is your chance. Do what any good lead in a romantic comedy would do when they're watching the love of their life walk away - give Greg Olsen a call.

