Free agent TE Foster Moreau steps away from football after physical reveals Hodgkin lymphoma

Foster Moreau is pausing his career after a serious diagnosis. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau entered free agency this offseason, but will now step away from football to battle cancer.

The 25-year-old announced via Twitter on Wednesday that a physical with the New Orleans Saints led to the medical team diagnosing him with Hodgkin lymphoma, a potentially serious form of cancer involving the body's immune system.

Moreau indicated he planned to return to football once he has beaten the disease:

Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me. During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer.

I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance. That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!

Moreau did not detail the process that led to the diagnosis, but that "miraculous" line indicates the cancer might not have been caught had he not been going through the intense process of physicals with prospective NFL suitors.

Moreau had been on track for a decent pay day in free agency this offseason after four years with the Raiders, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft and used him as a No. 2 tight end behind Pro Bowler Darren Waller. The LSU product posted a career-high 33 catches and 420 receiving yards, plus two touchdowns, on 54 targets last season.

The Raiders, former quarterback Darren Waller and more expressed their support for Moreau soon after his announcement:

Your Raider family is with you, Foster. 🖤 https://t.co/MM5yGGJ8zo — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 22, 2023