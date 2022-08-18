Free agent TE Eric Ebron to Panthers: ‘Bring me home’

The Carolina Panthers have grown frighteningly thin at an already frighteningly thin position. But maybe a hometown kid can help.

On Wednesday, tight end Tommy Tremble was absent from the team’s second joint practice with the New England Patriots. The second-year pass catcher is now the latest question mark at the spot—with Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson and Josh Babicz all having missed time recently.

Well, free agent Eric Ebron caught wind of the Panthers’ troubles on Twitter and responded to the distress signal.

Ebron, a Newark, N.J. native, wasn’t North Carolina born and bred. He would, though, call the state his home midway through his high school days—moving from North Providence High School in Providence, R.I. to Ben L. Smith High School in Greensboro.

That gave way to his commitment to the University of North Carolina, where he became a standout weapon for the Tar Heels between from 2011 to 2013. Ebron was then selected with the 10th overall pick of the 2014 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder has gone on to amass 3,837 yards and 33 touchdowns over 351 receptions in his eight-year pro career.

And although it seems unlikely that the Panthers would add Ebron, at least at this point, the offer (from Ebron, that is) is seemingly out there.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire