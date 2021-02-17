Free Agent Targets: Gerald Everett could take the next step with Washington

Free Agent Targets: Everett could take the next step with WFT originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

* With the Super Bowl in the past and the 2020 season in the books, NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux and Ryan Homler take a look at 10 potential free agents that the Washington Football Team could benefit from signing this offseason. Next up: Rams TE Gerald Everett.

Gerald Everett

2017 second-round pick from South Alabama; Unrestricted free agent; 6-foot-3 | 240 lbs. | 26 years old

Entering the 2020 season, the Washington Football Team had arguably the worst tight end group of any club in the NFL.

That's no longer the case now, thanks to a career-year from Logan Thomas. The QB-turned-tight-end finished last season shattering his career-highs in receptions (72), receiving yards (670) and touchdowns (six), becoming one of the most trusted players on Washington's offense. The fact that Thomas was not a Pro Bowler in 2020 is a travesty.

However, besides Thomas, Washington received next to no production from the rest of its tight ends. The second tight end spot was a revolving door in 2020, with no player performing well enough to hold it down.

As Washington enters free agency in 2021, tight end might not be the highest position group on its priority list. Quarterback, linebacker and receiver all are bigger holes to fill. But, tight end is certainly a unit that could use some help next season, especially with the draft not being extremely deep at the position.

One tight end that could be intriguing for Washington in free agency is Gerald Everett, who will hit the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

Over the last few seasons, Everett has served as the Rams No. 2 tight end behind Tyler Higbee. However, the Rams -- like many teams -- utilized both of their tight ends in the passing game. While Higbee was the main guy, Everett still saw 60-plus targets in each of the past two seasons.

When given the chance, Everett was plenty productive. Last season, the South Alabama product started a career-high seven games for the Rams and hauled in career highs in receptions (41) and receiving yards (417).

The 26-year-old is one of the most athletic players at his position in the NFL, allowing the Rams to split him out wide or in the slot, too. Everett is a dynamic player who can attack defenses from multiple different spots on the field, something only a handful of tight ends can do.

Where Everett will intrigue teams in free agency is his athleticism and lack of workload thus far in his career. Similarly to Thomas last year, teams could view Everett as a player ready to take the next step as a tight end with more responsibilities on his plate than what he had in LA.

Whether it's at wide receiver or tight end, Washington needs more weapons on offense regardless of who will be the team's quarterback next season. That's the simple truth.

In Washington, Everett could be a solid 1B or No. 2 option at tight end and still have a much bigger workload than the one he's had with the Rams. There's no reason to think Washington couldn't utilize him and Thomas the same way Tampa Bay did with Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate this past season.

Throughout his career in Los Angeles, Everett has been on one of the most stacked offenses in the NFL. Playing alongside Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks, Sammy Watkins and others, Everett has never had the chance to have a big role in the Rams offense.

Everett likely won't be an expensive signing, either. Pro Football Focus expects him to sign a three-year deal worth $15 million, an easily affordable deal for a team like Washington with plenty of cap space.

Washington struck gold with Thomas last year. It could seriously consider double-dipping at the position and hope to get the same luck with Everett, too.