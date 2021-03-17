Free agent tackle Trent Williams signs with 49ers, too rich for Bears

Bears miss out on Trent Williams, who signs huge deal with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Top free agent left tackle Trent Williams is staying in San Francisco. Multiple reports on Wednesday say Williams signed a whopping six-year, $138 million contract with the 49ers.

While we don’t know the exact terms of the deal yet, like what his cap hit in 2021 will be, it comes out to an average annual salary of $23 million. The Bears were reportedly in on negotiations for Williams this week, but that price tag likely took them out of contention. According to Spotrac, the Bears were already over the salary cap after signing Andy Dalton, Mario Edwards Jr. and Pat O’Donnell. If they added another hefty contract they would’ve had serious work to do to get under the cap before Wednesday’s 3 p.m. deadline.

As things stand, current left tackle Charles Leno Jr. is still under contract with the team. On Tuesday, Ryan Pace re-signed Germain Ifedi, so he’s likely locked in as the Week 1 right tackle too. That doesn’t mean the team is done adding offensive linemen to the roster, however. Several mock drafts from experts across the web have the Bears picking a tackle in the first or second round in the upcoming draft.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!