Which free agent will the Steelers sign first?

In just under a week, free agency will start and the Pittsburgh Steelers will get to work on sorting out which in-house free agents to keep and which to let go. The Steelers have multiple starters and key reserves who are set to hit free agency and it isn’t clear if they will all be re-signed or not.

The easy name for the top free-agent priority is cornerback Cameron Sutton. But because there is more money at stake, Sutton’s contract could take quite a bit more time than for say defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi or linebacker Robert Spillane.

Cast your vote and let us know who you think will be the Steelers first in-house free agent to get a contract when free agency starts. We are hoping the Steelers can get Ogunjobi and safety Terrell Edmunds signed quickly to allow some flexibility with guys like defensive tackle Chris Wormley and safety Damontae Kazee who are also free agents.

