Free agent safety Damarious Randall is openly talking to Landon Collins about joining the Redskins

With Coronavirus forcing most Americans to stay home, it looks like NFL players might be just as stir crazy as the rest of the country.

On Friday night, free agent safety Damarious Randall reached out to Redskins safety Landon Collins about possibly joining up this fall and playing together. Of course, this conversation took place via Twitter.

Randall started things out with this tweet to Collins, aka @TheHumble_21.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Collins responded, at which point some segments of Washington fans probably lost their mind.

Born ready big fella...✊🏾 — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) March 27, 2020

Check the Twitter feeds of both players for more similar, yet quite vague, interaction about playing together.

It's important to point out that some reports suggested the Redskins had interest in Randall as a free agent. A first-round pick in 2015, Randall played three seasons for the Packers before being traded to the Browns the last two years. He's been versatile throughout his career, playing all over the field as a cornerback and then as a safety in Cleveland. Randall also has ballhawking skills with 14 career interceptions in 56 starts.

Before people get too excited, however, the Redskins just signed safety Sean Davis from Pittsburgh. The plan with Davis is to pair him up with Collins, allow Davis to play deep center and let Collins stay closer to the line of scrimmage.

Story continues

That's the plan. Accept that.

Could Randall still help in a secondary that lost both Josh Norman and Quinton Dunbar? Sure, but the price will need to be right.

Washington's biggest free agent signing this year was cornerback Kendall Fuller, and he got four years at more than $40 million with $23.5 million in guarantees. Davis got $5 million. The team won't spend that much to bring Randall in, and he's probably looking for more.

It's a situation to monitor as free agency continues because the Redskins' staff has openly talked about their desire for versatile players, and Randall can help all over the field. Keep in mind though that once Davis signed, the chances of Randall coming to Washington took a big hit.

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Free agent safety Damarious Randall is openly talking to Landon Collins about joining the Redskins originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington