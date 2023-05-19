Free agent running backs that could make sense for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are set at starting running back with James Conner but the depth behind him is uncertain at best. They have veteran Corey Clement, known mostly for his special teams play, second-year pro Keaontay Ingram, Ty’Son Williams and undrafted rookie Emari Demercado.

It would be a surprise if they didn’t add another veteran back at some point this offseason and there are a few players who make sense.

Kareem Hunt

Hunt makes a lot of sense. He is a back capable of being a starter should James Conner get injured, and he already is accustomed to being a second option, having done it for a few seasons behind Nick Chubb with the Browns. He would know Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who was with the Browns before this season.

Darrel Williams

Williams played last season for the Cardinals before a knee injury ended his season. He also is a capable back who is comfortable in the starting lineup are as a reserve.

Dontrel Hilliard

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort would know about Hilliard, who played the last two seasons for the Tennessee Titans.

Over those two seasons, he rushed for 495 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. He also caught 40 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns.

Kenyan Drake

Cardinals fans will remember Drake from his time as the starter for the team in 2020-2021. He has size but also has breakaway speed. he can also catch the ball.

For the Ravens last season, he had 482 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt. He also had 17 catches and a touchdown.

He is capable of carrying a full load and makes a nice complementary back as well.

