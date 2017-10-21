Free-agent relievers the Blue Jays should consider

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Wade Davis is an option for the Blue Jays if they’re looking to spend big on a reliever (Michael Reynolds/EPA)

During the mess that was the Toronto Blue Jays 2017 season one of the few bright spots was the bullpen.

Roberto Osuna struggled at times, but overall he arguably pitched better than ever and the club saw guys like Dominic Leone, Ryan Tepera and Danny Barnes step into big roles and succeed. If you add in some interesting arms that showed up later in the year like Carlos Ramiez, Tim Mayza, and Luis Santos, you’ve got the making of an effective and affordable unit.

That said, the Blue Jays could still use a proven arm or two to help pave the way for Osuna and free agency has those in spades. Here are a few guys they could look at:

The Biggest Fish: Wade Davis

Age: 32

Throws: Right

Arsenal: Four-seam Fastball, Curveball, Cutter

Fastball Velocity: 94.3 mph

2017 stats: 12.12 K/9, 4.30 BB/9, 0.92 HR/9, 2.30 ERA and 3.38 FIP in 58.2 IP

How it works: Davis won’t be cheap, and he arguably isn’t the pitcher he used to be. The pitcher he used to be was utterly unhittable, though. Even a slightly diminished version is an intimidating bullpen presence worthy of a healthy payday.

The veteran right-hander is coming off a strong season as the Chicago Cubs closer and he’s about as proven as they come. Generally speaking, the volatility of relievers means the team that makes the biggest splash in this market often comes up empty. That said, Davis has been durable and dominant since his full-time conversion to the bullpen in 2014.

At the conclusion of the season, general manager Ross Atkins told reporters – including Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith – that he was looking for an impact bat and an impact arm this winter. Davis could be that arm.

The Power Lefty: Jake McGee