Free agent RB Todd Gurley visits Lions

Free agent running back Todd Gurley was in Allen Park visiting the Detroit Lions during the last day of this week’s OTAs.

Gurley has connections to the new Lions front office. Brad Holmes, now the GM in Detroit, was the director of collegiate scouting for the Los Angeles Rams when that team picked Gurley No. 10 overall in the 2015 NFL draft. He was most recently with the Atlanta Falcons after knee problems sullied his strong early career with the Rams.