Free agent RB Todd Gurley visits Baltimore Ravens; Detroit Lions interested 'on our terms'

The Detroit Lions are still interested in Todd Gurley, but head coach Dan Campbell said they will not be pressured into a deal by the free agent running back's other suitors.

Gurley, a Baltimore native, is reportedly visiting the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday , a trip Campbell said the Lions were aware of.

"I talk to (general manager) Brad (Holmes) every day but the last time that we’ve really discussed Gurley’s probably two days ago," Campbell said. "Look, we’re not sweating it. Do we like the kid? Yes, we do, but we’re, hey, if it works, it works. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. But it’ll be on our terms."

Falcons running back Todd Gurley runs against Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah during the first half Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta.

The Lions hosted Gurley on a free agent visit last month and have talked openly about what adding him to their roster would mean.

D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams are entrenched as the Lions' top two running backs, but the team is looking for veteran insurance at the position.

Gurley, who had his best NFL seasons while playing alongside Lions quarterback Jared Goff and was drafted by a Los Angeles Rams team that had Holmes as its college scouting director, has seen his production decline three straight years while battling a degenerative condition in his knee.

The NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in 2017, Gurley led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns while helping the Rams reach the Super Bowl in 2018 then failed to top 1,000 yards rushing the past two years.

Last season, he had a career-low 678 yards rushing and averaged just 3.5 yards per carry while playing in 15 games for the Atlanta Falcons.

The Lions have one open spot on their 90-man roster, and Campbell said last week they hoped to get a deal done with Gurley, who turns 27 in August, "sooner than later."

"Todd is a young man that at one time, he was considered one of the best in the game,” Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said. “He has a wealth of experience that he can pass along to our young backs and hopefully he’s got some juice left, so if he’s a Lion. we’ll figure out a way to use him. But I’ve heard nothing but great things about his intangibles. So that’s — what Dan’s trying to get done here culture-wise, I think he would be a good fit if we could get him.”

Including Swift and Williams, the Lions have five running backs on their roster, plus fullback Jason Cabinda. Rookie seventh-round pick Jermar Jefferson is currently penciled in as the team's No. 3 running back.

