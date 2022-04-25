Free agent RB Phillip Lindsay open to re-signing with Broncos

Like an R-K-O out of nowhere, Phillip Lindsay burst onto the scene from the viewer’s peripheral in the summer of 2018.

Thanks to a persistent preseason, Lindsay landed on the 53-man roster for the 2018 Denver Broncos. A full-circle moment: Lindsay grew up in Denver, went to the University of Colorado Boulder, and ended up playing professionally for his hometown team.

The RB repaid John Elway’s faith with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons and a Pro Bowl nod. The former is history, as Lindsay’s the only undrafted free agent RB to accomplish that. But in George Paton’s first season, he opted to get his man Mike Boone, who plays special teams as well, as opposed to honoring Lindsay’s restricted free agent tender. The rescinded tender prompted Lindsay to move on to Houston, then Miami.

Now a free agent, the RB’s interested in a reunion, saying, via The Denver Post, “Hey, man, I would be excited to be back home. I mean, it’s up the street. My family wouldn’t have to move anywhere. I’d love it. I love Broncos Country. I love the fans. They’re some of the best fans I’ve ever seen.”

While the Broncos presumably have an opening at RB with a departed Melvin Gordon, Lindsay left the team for a reason. His pass-blocking is a weakness, and although he’s 5-7 and 190 pounds, he’s not a receiving threat, either. He doesn’t play special teams as well.

The biggest question, if re-signed, is if Lindsay beats out Boone and a potential rookie for the No. 2 role. If so, his lack of special teams ability wouldn’t matter as much. But if fighting for the No. 3 slot, it may tip the odds out of his favor. The third slot can basically be a two-in-one if the RB plays special teams.

The draft will begin Thursday (but the Broncos don’t pick until Friday). We’ll have more clarity on the team’s backfield situation by next week.

