Free agent RB Latavius Murray campaigns on Twitter for NFL teams to sign him

The Baltimore Ravens had to bring in multiple veteran running backs right before the 2022 season began due to the injuries suffered by J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. One of those players was running back Latavius Murray, who ended up being a big part of the team’s run game.

Despite leading all Baltimore rushers in rushing touchdowns, Murray remains unsigned through the first few months of the NFL offseason. The NFL on CBS Twitter account posted a statistic that showed Murray’s durability, and the running back responded to it, seemingly showing that he’s ready to find his next team.

Murray totaled 119 carries for 501 yards and six rushing touchdowns in 14 games with Baltimore during 2021, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. His durability has been one of his best traits over the course of his career, missing just six games in his eight-year career. The veteran can still be a serviceable player at the NFL level, although it feels unlikely that he’ll return to the Ravens at this point due to the depth that the team now has at the position.