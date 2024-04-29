Free agent RB Ezekiel Elliott agrees to return to Dallas Cowboys

Veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott agreed to return to the Dallas Cowboys after spending last season with the New England Patriots. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI

April 29 (UPI) -- Veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott, who spent last season with the New England Patriots, opted to return to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Fort Worth Star-Telegram about the agreement Monday morning. The pact, which is pending a physical, is expected to be for one year.

Elliott, 28, totaled 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns on 1,881 carries through his first seven seasons with the Cowboys. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft totaled 10,598 yards from scrimmage and 80 scores during that span.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2016 All-Pro and Offensive Rookie of the Year led the NFL in rushing twice during his Cowboys tenure. The Cowboys, who signed Elliott to a six-year, $90 million contract in 2019, released the running back last off-season. He signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in August.

Elliott went on to total 955 yards from scrimmage and five scores over 17 appearances last season. He logged 642 rushing yards and three scores on 184 carries.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott (R) scored five touchdowns last season for the New England Patriots. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

The Cowboys, who lost 2023 starter Tony Pollard in free agency, did not select a running back in the 2024 NFL Draft. They are set to enter the season with Elliott, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Royce Freeman, Malik Davis, Snoop Conner and Nathaniel Peat at running back.

The Cowboys ranked 14th in rushing yards last season. They ranked inside the Top 10 in rushing in six of Elliott's previous seven seasons with the team. They were a Top 5 rushing unit three times during that span.