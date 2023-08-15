Free agent RB Dalvin Cook, Jets agree to 1-year deal

The Minnesota Vikings released running back Dalvin Cook in June. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Free agent running back Dalvin Cook agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic about the agreement Monday night. Cook later confirmed the deal on social media. The agreement is worth up to $8.6 million.

Cook visited with the Jets on July 28. The Miami native also expressed interest in signing with the Miami Dolphins. The Minnesota Vikings released the four-time Pro Bowl selection in June.

Cook, 28, totaled 1,468 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns in 17 starts last season. He totaled at least 1,300 yards from scrimmage in each of the last four seasons. Cook averaged nearly 12 touchdowns per season over that span.

Breece Hall, Michael Carter II and Zonovan Knight are among the other running backs on the Jets roster. The Jets ran for the eighth-fewest yards in the NFL last season. The Jets offense scored the fourth-fewest points in the league.

Veteran running back Dalvin Cook totaled 7,787 yards from scrimmage and 52 touchdowns in six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI

The Jets will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a preseason game at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in East Rutherford, N.J.