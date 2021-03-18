Free agent Rams TE Gerald Everett and DL Morgan Fox leaving for Seattle, Carolina

Former Rams tight end Gerald Everett, shown scoring the go-ahead touchdown against the Chiefs during a game in 2018, is headed to NFC West rival Seattle via free agency. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

On Wednesday, the first day of the NFL’s new league year, the Rams saw tight end Gerald Everett and defensive lineman Morgan Fox leave for new teams and they also completed a trade that sent defensive lineman Michael Brockers to the Detroit Lions.

The Rams and the Lions had been working to finalize the Brockers trade Tuesday night. The Rams received a future seventh-round draft pick for Brockers. The nine-year veteran carried a salary-cap number of $9.8 million, according to overthecap.com.

Everett, a second-round draft pick in 2017, signed with the Seattle Seahawks, a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly said. Last season, Everett caught 41 passes, one for a touchdown. He has 127 receptions in his career, eight for touchdowns.

With the Seahawks, Everett will be reunited with Shane Waldron, the Seahawks’ new offensive coordinator. Waldron was on the Rams’ staff the last four seasons, and coached tight ends in 2017.

Fox, a rotational player who had a career-best six sacks last season, agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers, according to several reports. Fox appeared to confirm the news when he retweeted SI.com’s Albert Breer tweet about the deal.

The Rams on Monday re-signed edge-rusher Leonard Floyd but seven unrestricted agents have signed with other teams, including safety John Johnson, who signed with the Cleveland Browns, linebacker Samson Ebukam (San Francisco 49ers), running back Malcolm Brown (Miami Dolphins) defensive lineman Derek Rivers (Houston Texans), long-snapper Jake McQuaide (Dallas Cowboys).





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.