Free agent QBs with connections to Cardinals OC Drew Petzing

The Arizona Cardinals are in the market for a quarterback this offseason. Kyler Murray is coming off offseason ACL surgery and could miss the start of the 2023 season.

Colt McCoy had a minor offseason procedure that will limit him in the offseason program.

They could be looking for a quarterback to start the season as the starter.

With a new coaching staff, it is common to see players with connections to to the new coaches brought in.

Here are some soon-to-be free agent quarterbacks who have connections with new Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

Jacoby Brissett

Brissett worked with Petzing last season on the Browns. He was Cleveland’s starting quarterback until Deshaun Watson’s suspension ended.

Of course, after the season he had, he might be looking for a more permanent starting job.

He also has ties to GM Monti Ossenfort, who was with the Patriots when Brissett was drafted by them originally.

Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater has been a part-time starter four of the last five seasons.

He started his career with the Vikings and was there through 2017.

Petzing was on the offensive staff for the Vikings all four years Bridgewater was there.

Case Keenum

Keenum and Petzing crossed paths on two teams.

Keenum had the best season of his career for the Vikings in 2017 as a starter, going 11-3. Petzing was on that staff.

Keenum also the backup for the Browns in 2020-2021 when Petzing was tight ends coach for them.

Keenum was Josh Allen’s backup in Buffalo last season.

