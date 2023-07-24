Free agent QB Reid Sinnett also working out for Seahawks today

While training camp won’t technically start until Wednesday, the Seahawks front office is definitely putting in a full day.

Ever since free agency began, Pete Carroll and John Schneider have been hyper-focused on improving their defensive front seven. That work continued today as the team brought in three free agents for a workout: two linebackers and a defensive lineman. A quarterback is also visiting, apparently.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report by Jordan Schultz, free-agent QB Reid Sinnett will be throwing at the VMAC today.

Source: The #Seahawks are working out QB Reid Sinnett today. Sinnett was on the #Dolphins' practice squad last season and most recently played in the XFL. pic.twitter.com/sP0fOmqjAE — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 24, 2023

Sinnett (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) keeps today’s San Diego origin story theme going strong. While he didn’t get much experience at the college level, Sinnett got his money’s worth. In his one season as a starter, he totaled 3,528 passing yards and 32 touchdowns and added another 174 yards and six scores as a rusher. He was named a Walter Payton Award finalist for his efforts.

Since going undrafted, Sinnett has put in time with several NFL teams, beginning with the Buccaneers in 2020, followed by the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles. Last season he played for the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL but suffered a broken foot in his only start.

Advertisement

If the Seahawks sign Sinnett, he’ll likely compete with Holton Ahlers for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart at quarterback.

More Seahawks Wire stories

90-man roster by jersey number going into training camp

3 free agent front-7 defenders visit Seattle for workouts

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire