Free agent QB Cam Newton looks fully healthy in latest Instagram post

The last domino of the NFL's quarterback market this offseason has yet to fall, as Cam Newton remains a free agent.

Newton was released by the Panthers in March, and the former league MVP has remained on the open market ever since. A major reason that Newton is still unemployed is that teams are worried about his medical situation, as the passer missed 14 games a year ago with a foot injury.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, teams were unable to conduct in-person physicals during free agency. NFL clubs shut down team facilities towards the end of March due to the virus, and coaches were just allowed to return to their offices on Friday. All in-person offseason activities were canceled, and players are still not allowed to return to team facilities unless they are getting treatment or recovering from an injury.

On Tuesday, Newton posted a collage of pictures and videos to his Instagram of himself working out as a way to show teams he's healthy and ready to play.

Newton is seen doing some impressive workouts, those that require elite strength and balance.

The Redskins were pegged as a potential landing spot for Newton earlier this offseason, due to the quarterback's familiarity with new head coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner. However, many of those rumors went away when Washington traded for third-year veteran Kyle Allen in March.

Although, as recently as late April, Rivera would not rule out the potential of reuniting with his former QB.

"I think with Cam, and I have thought about it, I mean, it's something that's run through my mind, and it's about the situation and circumstances," Rivera said at the time. "I'm not sure I would do it. I'm not sure if I wouldn't do it. It depends on circumstances."

Last week, Rivera explained in an interview with Fox Sports' Jay Glazer why he believes the passer remains unsigned. The head coach cited Newton's two significant injuries -- his hip and his shoulder -- in as many years as the reason teams are hesitant about signing the three-time Pro Bowler.

However, Rivera expressed that whichever team does take a chance on the 31-year-old won't regret it, as Newton is motivated and feels like he has something to prove this season.

"He's a little bit different. His whole attitude -- he's got something to prove," Rivera said. "And I will say this -- the one thing about Cam Newton with an edge for something to prove, don't ever bet against him."

