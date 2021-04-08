Free agent QB Brian Hoyer visiting Jets

Brian Hoyer Patriots prepares to make throw white jersey against Chiefs close crop

Free agent QB Brian Hoyer is visiting the Jets on Thursday, reports SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Per Vacchiano, Hoyer appears to be the Jets' target to be their backup QB, and it's possible a deal gets done Thursday or Friday.

In the wake of trading Sam Darnold, New York is expected to take Zach Wilson at No. 2 in the 2021 NFL Draft.



Hoyer, 35, most recently played for the New England Patriots.

He played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 when Robert Saleh and Mike LaFleur were on the staff.