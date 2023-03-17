Free agent punter Jake Bailey visiting Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have filled a lot of their holes through the first few days of the new league year, but they haven’t filled all of them.

At this point, Miami still doesn’t have a punter for the 2023 season, but they have one coming in for a visit. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey is meeting with the Dolphins on Friday.

More to come.

More!

Former Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki signing with division rival Dolphins re-sign FB John Lovett Dolphins to sign WR Braxton Berrios

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire