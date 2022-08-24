Public backing the Sun over the Wings in Wednesday’s Game 3 to advance to WNBA semifinals

Ukrayinska Pravda

OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 07:48 The night of 22 August was tense in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as it suffered four Russian attacks. A woman was killed in one of the attacks. Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "The Russian army has once again targeted two districts: the Kryvyi Rih district and the Nikopol district.