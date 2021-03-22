Free agent options still available for Cardinals at RB

The Arizona Cardinals still have not addressed three key position where they have need in free agency. They have not added a cornerback, a tight end or a running back.

While they have Chase Edmonds on the roster, it is tough to believe that they would not have another veteran player to either be his backup or to share carries with.

Now that the second week of free agency has begun, the players available will come at a cheaper rate.

Mike Davis

Davis is probably the favorite among fans. He rushed for 642 yards and six touchdowns and actually had more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage. He filled in nicely for the Carolina Panthers while Christian McCaffrey was out. He only averaged 3.9 yards per attempt but his size and running style make for a nice complement to Edmonds, although Davis can run away from players. At 5-9 and 221 pounds, he can pick up tough yards.

Todd Gurley

At one time he was perhaps the best running back in football, now his knee issues have diminished his effectiveness. He rushed for 678 yards and nine touchdowns on 3.5 yards per attempt for the Atlanta Falcons. He can also produce as a pass catcher and he has the size to be effective inside and in short-yardage scenarios.

Duke Johnson

Johnson would be interesting because he has never been much of a rusher in the pros. He has been used as a receiving back. He has never had more than 104 carries in his career in a season.

Tevin Coleman

At 6-1, 210 pounds, he has the size to complement Edmonds. The Cardinals saw him in action as he spent the last two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He was plagued by injuries last season but had 544 yards and six touchdowns in 2019.

Matt Breida

Breida can be a game-breaker but has struggled to stay healthy. A former 49ers player, the Cardinals know him well. He spent last season with the Miami Dolphins. In three seasons with the Niners, he averaged 5.0 yards per attempt.

Damien Williams

Williams opted out of the 2020 season and he will turn 29 this year. He offers some size at 5-11 and 224 pounds and he rushed for 498 yards in 2019 and five touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per attempt. He rushed for 104 yards in the Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

Leonard Fournette

Fournette seems destined to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but that is uncertain at this point. He definitely offers size and physicality. Is his running style a fit in the Cardinals' offense? That is the question. He does have some injury concerns and is more of a volume back who needs a lot of carries to be effective.

Le'Veon Bell

Bell could be an underrated addition. He is bigger at 6-1, 225, and is still only 29 years old. He has a connection with the Cardinals as running backs coach James Saxon was Bell's position coach when he was a stud for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He might not have the burst he had but he has great vision and patience. He can also make plays as a receiver.

