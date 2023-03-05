Free agent options to replace Rodney Hudson at center for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to be in the market for a new starting center. The team expects Rodney Hudson to retire after playing only four games in 2022, sidelined most of the year with a knee injury.

The most likely scenario for the Cardinals is to sign a veteran center in free agency because they can’t count on drafting a center to start as a rookie.

Who are some options?

We go over a few below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Billy Price

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Price played for the Cardinals last season, starting 11 games in place of Hudson.

However, he has no connection to the new coaching staff or GM Monti Ossenfort.

Ethan Pocic

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pocic is a familiar player to the Cardinals because of his time with the Seahawks in the NFC West. He started 13 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2022 and enters free agency after one season there.

He would know new Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who was quarterbacks coach for the Browns last season. At 27 years old, he could potentially be the Cardinals’ center for a while.

Jason Kelce

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kelce enters free agency at age 35, although he is still playing great ball. He did miss four games last season to injury.

He would know new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, although he doesn’t have a connection to anyone on the offensive staff.

Connor McGovern

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

McGovern has started 64 games at center over the last four seasons for the Broncos and Jets. He has missed only two games in that time.

He will be 30 years old this season.

Garrett Bradbury

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Bradbury was drafted in the first round by the Vikings in 2019 and started 57 games for them. He missed four games in 2021 and five in 2022.

Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was on the Vikings’ offensive staff as a receivers coach in 2019, Bradbury’s rookie season.

Story continues

Bradley Bozeman

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Bozeman played all 17 games last season and started 11 for the Panthers last season. That was after four seasons with the Ravens, where he started for three seasons at left guard and center.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire