Free agent offensive tackle Storm Norton’s agents announce one-year Saints deal

congratulations to client Storm Norton on agreeing to terms on a 1 year deal with the @Saints — JL Sports (@JLSports3) March 16, 2023

The New Orleans Saints reached an agreement with free agent offensive tackle Storm Norton on a one-year contract, per his agents at JL Sports. Norton, 28, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo back in 2017, initially signing with the Detroit Lions. He’s bounced around quite a bit over the years since — spending time with the Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, and the XFL’s Los Angeles Wildcats in 2020 — but he’s best known for his three-year run with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Norton started most of the 2021 season at right tackle for the Chargers, but he’s mostly played as a backup swing tackle on both the right and left sides. Pro Football Focus charting charged him with allowing 59 quarterback pressures (9 sacks) and drawing 6 penalty flags in his lone season as a starter, so he probably isn’t someone the Saints want playing heavy minutes.

Still, that’s good experience to have on the depth chart, especially if it’s a one-year rental. The terms of Norton’s contract with the Saints have not been disclosed but it’s unlikely to be a significant amount of money. Norton could have returned to the Chargers on a restricted free agent tender valued at a little over $2 million, but they chose to let him walk away. If he didn’t receive even that much per year with New Orleans he should not factor into the comp picks formula for the 2024 draft. If he signed for the veteran’s minimum, which appears likely, it will hardly impact the salary cap at all. But stay tuned.

More 2023 free agency!

