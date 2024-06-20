Free agent offensive tackle David Bakhtiari eager to remind teams how much he has left in the tank

In case you haven’t heard, the Washington Commanders could use some help at left tackle. The Commanders released former left tackle Charles Leno Jr. ahead of free agency, but Leno was unlikely to be in the team’s plans in 2024.

Many assumed Washington would be aggressive in landing a left tackle in the 2024 NFL draft. After the Commanders selected quarterback Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall, Washington was aggressive in attempting to move back into the first round but was unable to strike a deal.

Instead, the Commanders used the second pick in the third round — No. 67 overall — on TCU offensive tackle Brandon Coleman. While some believe Coleman will be better at guard, the Commanders believe he’s an NFL tackle with an untapped upside.

Even with Coleman, who is no sure thing to start early, the Commanders could use more help. As of now, veteran Cornelius Lucas will start Week 1 at left tackle. While Lucas has proven to be a capable short-term option for years, the Commanders would probably be more comfortable with him in his normal swing tackle role.

However, Washington’s options are limited. One potential option, though, is quite intriguing. Former Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari, who has dealt with injuries since 2020, is healthy and ready to return to finish his career on a strong note.

Before he was hit with multiple knee injuries, Bakhtiari was a five-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler.

“A lot of other people wanted me to just kind of grit through it, but no one experiences what you truly experience,” Bakhtiari told Adam Schefter on his podcast via ESPN. “Look, I’ve been gritting through it for three years. I’m in constant pain. I’m so happy now to be on the other side of it and get the actual surgery that I needed because my knee was not in a good place.”

Bakhtiari isn’t looking to sign with someone in December and help for a playoff push. He wants to play all season and possibly more.

“My goal right now is just to make sure that I not only fully recover but I can withstand and play the game that I want to play but also play and be there for a team no matter what,” Bakhtiari said. “I’m not a reliever guy; I am your cornerstone guy. Someone that’s not only going to play in September but in December and into February and obviously hopefully for another couple of years.”

How does that sound for Washington? We’ve written about the possibility of Washington signing Bakhtiari before but admitted it was unlikely due to his age and health. Now, Bakhtiari doesn’t believe his health will be an issue.

Does this change things for the Commanders?

Bakhtiari said he wants to win a Super Bowl in his short playing window, but that’s unlikely to happen in Washington right now. Still, if the Commanders come calling, Bakhtiari is unlikely to turn down the opportunity if other teams aren’t interested.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire