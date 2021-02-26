Which free agent offensive linemen could fit in with Patriots?

Perry: Exploring the Patriots' top OL options in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots have been built, offensively, around their offensive line over the last few years. Tom Brady won an MVP award in 2017, but the very next year the team's approach shifted to focus on a grind-it-out running game and they won a Super Bowl.

In 2019, the Patriots ranked in the top-10 in rushing attempts and they were 10th in expected points added per rush, according to Ben Baldwin of the Athletic. In 2020, with Cam Newton, they were third in the league in rushing attempts, third in EPA per rush, and eighth in yards per carry.

But this offseason could force a shift.

Their best offensive lineman, Joe Thuney, is scheduled to hit free agency. Arguably their most important offensive lineman, David Andrews, is scheduled to be a free agent as well. Isaiah Wynn is coming off of another injury-plagued year and has played in just 18 of a possible 48 regular-season games through the first three seasons of his career. It's unclear as to whether or not Marcus Cannon will be back after opting out of the 2020 season.

Though they got a monster rookie season from offensive lineman Mike Onwenu last year, the Patriots could very well have needs along the offensive line that will require action. The best place to do that? Unless they're willing to invest a top-end draft pick, and unless they're planning on getting an out-of-nowhere performance like Onwenu's from a Day 3 choice, free agency could have answers.

TACKLES

Trent Williams, 33

This guy is one of a kind. In his prime, he was able to do things very few at his position could. And even now, headed into his 33-year-old season and after missing all of 2019, he's among the best in the league. He excelled in San Francisco's wide-zone running game, but he can play in a gap scheme, too. That's what he'd be doing in Foxboro. But at what price?

He's still good enough that he could command top-of-the-market salaries, which would be approaching $20 million per year. Probably too much for the Patriots, even if Wynn is an injury risk, even if Onwenu's natural position is inside.

Alejandro Villanueva, 32

Villanueva would be another expensive option at tackle. Not quite as expensive as Williams, but still expensive enough to maybe be priced out of New England. (It's a strong tackle class in the draft, too, which could cool the free-agent market at this position.) The Patriots aren't so desperate for tackle depth that signing Villanueva at $15 million per year would make much sense.

Taylor Moton, 27

While Moton may find himself in the Villanueva price range, he's much younger, and maybe that puts him on Bill Belichick's radar. There's a very real risk of Moton being tagged this offseason, but if he hits free agency, he'll be one of the best young players available.

According to Pro Football Focus, he ranks in the 90th percentile in pass-blocking grade on true pass sets since 2018. As a right tackle, maybe the Patriots would view Moton an investment in two spots, kicking Onwenu inside to left guard if Thuney is gone.

Russell Okung, 32

Does Robert Kraft have any Bitcoin available? Okung has bounced around the league over the last several years -- since 2015, he's played for the Seahawks, Broncos, Chargers and Panthers -- but he's still a solid tackle when he's on the field... That's been a problem, though. He's missed 19 games over the last two seasons.

Daryl Williams, 29

Now we're getting into "classic Patriots signing" territory. He signed a "prove it" deal with the Bills last season after a rough 2019 and a 2018 season that ended with him in injured reserve. He played 1,050 snaps at right tackle for Buffalo last year and graded out as the 20th-best pass-protecting tackle in football, per PFF.

He shouldn't break the bank based on his up-and-down career, but at 6-foot-6, 330 pounds and on a reasonable contract, maybe he could be a short-term fix for the Patriots on the right side.

Rick Wagner, 31

Here's another middle-tier veteran who could feel a bit of a squeeze this offseason thanks to the league's shrinking cap. Enter Belichick. In his one season with the Packers last year, he protected Aaron Rodgers well enough to take home MVP, allowing just three sacks and 19 total pressures.

Wagner has played both sides of the line of scrimmage -- something that could help the Patriots should Wynn miss time -- but saw the majority of his work last year at right tackle.

GUARDS

Brandon Scherff, 29

Another tag candidate, Scherff is -- on paper -- a perfect Patriots fit. His size, strength and his background playing for Kirk Ferentz at Iowa. It all makes sense. Except for the price tag. If he's due to make about $15 million per year as one of the highest-paid guards in the league, one would think the Patriots would just keep Joe Thuney around on a similar deal.

Matt Feiler, 29

Now we're talking. You've never heard of Feiler, in all likelihood, which means he's not going to cost an arm and a leg. And he's not. He's also played both tackle and guard. Sound like a Patriot yet? He played left guard all last year, starting 14 games. If Belichick wanted to keep Onwenu at tackle, then Feiler would make sense as a Thuney fill-in.

CENTERS

Corey Linsley, 30

Linsley is the best center available this offseason. He was the top-graded player at the position last year, per PFF, with the No. 5 pass-blocking grade and the No. 1 run-blocking grade. He missed three games last year in the regular season for the Packers, but prior to that he hadn't missed a start in three years.

Future Patriot? Hard to believe. They could keep Andrews around for less, in all likelihood, and maintain some valuable consistency along the interior.

Austin Reiter, 29

Allowing seven pressures playing in the middle for an offensive line that throws as often as Kansas City does? Not bad. He also wasn't penalized last year in his 1,072 snaps. If Andrews departs via free agency and the Patriots want some experience at that spot, they could do worse.

Alex Mac, 35

Is he in his prime? Nope. Is he still among the best in the game? Nope. But he's a starting-caliber player, he's savvy, and he's been durable. He missed two games at the end of last season because of a concussion and a stint on the COVID reserve list, but he still sniffed 1,000 snaps (972) and eclipsed that number in eight of the last nine years.

Nick Martin, 28

A four-year starter for the Texans -- freshly released to give Houston a little more cap space -- Martin would be another familiar-with-the-Patriots-system option. Not because he's spent any time in Foxboro, but because of the similarities in the schemes between the Patriots and Texans.

Martin He has not been good, however, so the Patriots would have to feel his understanding of the offense and his being in a different situation would help them get more out of him than the Texans did.

Ted Karras, 28

He knows the system. He's young. He's healthy. He's coming off of a year in Miami where he was named a captain. If the Patriots were looking to fill a spot vacated by Andrews, there are plenty of reasons it'd make sense for the Patriots to bring him back.