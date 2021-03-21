Free agent moves, Russell Wilson rumors and other Seahawks news

Jess Root
·3 min read
We have reached the end of another week of the offseason and it is time to check in on the rest of the NFC West to see how the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals are doing.

This past is all about free agency, except for one thing with the Seattle Seahawks. There is also news about the status of quarterback Russell Wilson.

Below is what has been going on for Seattle in the last week.


Seahawks offered massive deal for Russell Wilson

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

It would appear the Seahawks will not try and trade Wilson. They were offered a huge package for him. The Chicago Bears offered three first-round draft picks, a third-round pick and a pair of starters. The Seahawks considered it but ultimately didn't want to try and rebuild. The Bears instead signed Andy Dalton, who is naturally the best consolation prize to Wilson.

RB Carlos Hyde, WR Phillip Dorsett sign with Jaguars

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Two Seahawks free agents both leave to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hyde, who would have been a good fit for the Cardinals at running back, gets a two-year deal worth $6 million.

CB Shaquill Griffin also signs with Jaguars

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

A third Seahawks free agent lands with the Jaguars. Cornerback Shaquill Griffin agreed to a three-year deal worth $44.5 million to join the Jags.

Seahawks add CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Seahawks look to a division rival for cornerback help. They add former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. He gets a one-year contract.

DT Poona Ford gets 2-year deal

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Ford, who has developed into a nice defensive player for Seattle, was scheduled to be a restricted free agent. Instead of using one of the RFA tenders, the Seahawks re-signed him to a two-year contract. it could be worth as much as $14 million and pays him more than the tender would have.

Seahawks add former Rams TE Gerald Everett

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Seattle added to their tight end room, bringing in another player from within the NFC West. They added former Rams tight end Gerald Everett on a one-year contract that will pay him up to $7 million.

WR David Moore heads to Carolina

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle loses another player to the East Coast. This time it is receiver David Moore, who agreed to a two-year contract with the Carolina Panthers.

C Ethan Pocic returns to Seahawks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks kept one part of their offensive line intact. They re-sign center Ethan Pocic to a one-year contract worth $3 million.

Seahawks trade for Raiders G Gabe Jackson

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders traded away three of their offensive linemen. Trent Brown went to the Patriots. The Arizona Cardinals got center Rodney Hudson. The Seahawks gave up a fifth-round pick to acquire guard Gabe Jackson.

Seahawks lose TE Jacob Hollister to Bills

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks added Everett at tight end, which made Jacob Hollister expendable. The Seattle free agent lands with the Buffalo Bills.

RB Chris Carson gets two-year deal to return to Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Carson gets a nice payday to return to the Seahawks. He gets a two-year deal worth $14.625 million. There is a third year that voids.

Nick Bellore returns

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle brings back a Pro Bowler. Nick Bellore, a standout fullback and special teamer, agrees to a new contract with the Seahawks.

Previous shows:

and

1

1

