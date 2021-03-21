Free agent moves and other 49ers news from the last week

Another week in the offseason has come to a close and this one marked the beginning of the new league year, which mean free agency. As we try to do each week of the offseason, we go around the NFC West to check in with the Arizona Cardinals division rivals.

Next up are the San Francisco 49ers. Here are the stories and the free agent moves to know about from the last week.





49ers release DL Ronald Blair

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Blair, who missed last season with a torn ACL, was released ahead of the beginning of free agency. He was scheduled to be a free agent already.

C Weston Richburg restructures contract

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Richburg was scheduled to count $11 million against the salary cap in 2021. He and the team redid his deal to create nearly $7 million of extra cap space.

FB Kyle Juszczyk gets five-year deal to return to 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

One of the 49ers' key free agents was Juszczyk, an underrated part of their offense. He will remain with the Niners, as he agrees to a five-year deal worth $27 million.

CB Jason Verrett returns to 49ers on one'year deal

San Francisco 49ers/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network

Verrett, who finally had a healthy season, was one of the 49ers priorities to bring back. He agrees to a one'year deal that will pay him $6.5 million in 2021.

49ers add former Rams OLB Samson Ebukam

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The 49ers add a familiar face. They agree to sign former Los Angeles Rams edge defender Samson Ebukam. He will play defenisve end for the Niners and gets a two-year deal worth up to $13.5 million.

WR Kendrick Bourne leaves 49ers for 3-year deal with Patriots

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers lose one of their receivers from the last few seasons as Bourne heads to the New England Patriots. He gets a three-year deal worth more than $22 million.

WR Marquise Goodwin reverts to 49ers after a year

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Almost a year after the 49ers traded Goodwin to the Philadelphia Eagles in a deal that allowed them to move up in the sixth round of the draft, Goodwin, who opted out of the 2020 season, is back with San Fran. There were apparently terms of the deal that were not met and he reverts to the 49ers' roster. They have to give up a seventh-round pick in this year's draft to the Eagles.

Niners lose CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers see one of their cornerbacks leave to a division rival. Witherspoon agreed to a deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

49ers give monster contract to LT Trent Williams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers did not want to lose their left tackle. They made sure they did not by giving him a record contract. They re-sign him to a six-year, $138 million deal.

DL D.J. Jones returns

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers bring back one of their rotational defensive linemen. They re-sign defensive lineman D.J. Jones to a one-year contract.

49ers lose DL Solomon Thomas

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas, who was the No. 3 pick in the 2017 draft, never quite panned out. He leaves in free agency to the las Vegas Raiders. He gets a one-year deal to play for Jon Gruden.

Former Cardinals WR Trent Sherfield signs with Niners

(AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

The 49ers added a former Cardinals player. Receiver and special teams ace Trent Sherfield, the only restricted free agent the Cardinals did not tender, heads to the Niners on a one-year deal for the league minimum. He should get the opportunity to get playing time at receiver, something that was hard with the Cardinals.

Alex Mack is reunited with Kyle Shanahan

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers upgraded at center like the Cardinals did. They signed former Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack to a three-year deal. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the Falcons and coached Mack when he was there. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

1