Free agent Marcus Stroman calls out Yankees, wants no part of signing with them

Marcus Stroman at Fenway road greys

The year was 2019 when Toronto Blue Jays RHP Marcus Stroman found himself on the trading block before the MLB deadline. Using his favorite social media app, Twitter, he was dropping subtle hints about potential landing spots he could be dealt to -- a deal was imminent.

Eventually, the Mets landed the right-hander, who became their most reliable starter since then despite missing the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19 concerns. But the Yankees were a team interested in Stroman, too, just not enough.

GM Brian Cashman said this after the deadline: "We were interested in Stroman but we didn't think he would be a difference-maker. We felt he would be in our bullpen in the postseason."

Fast forward to today where Stroman is a free agent and a fan made a jersey swap with him in pinstripes, and let's just say he still isn't pleased with the Yanks.

It all started with a 50 Cent GIF and the rest is history...

Another tweet was also directed at Stroman's Mets teammate, Taijuan Walker, where he said "Durags, dreads, and tattoos ain't going anywhere cuz. Lol"

Per Yankees tradition, Stroman would have to cut his hair if he signed a deal to play for them. But that looks like it's never going to happen, as he called out everyone from the front office to the players they've acquired since that 2009 World Series.

Stroman, though, will more than likely have multiple teams itching to have him in their rotation. He's been effective and durable, the two biggest things for a starting pitcher in today's game.

Last season with the Mets, he owned a 3.02 ERA over 33 starts and 179 innings pitched. He has a pitching arsenal that relies on pinpoint command with his sinker/slider combo that can be lethal when it's on.