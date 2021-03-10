Free agent LT Trent Williams hints at return to 49ers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Madson
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Free agent left tackle Trent Williams is expected to test the market rather than re-signing with the 49ers before the NFL’s legal negotiating window opens March 15. That doesn’t mean he’s not aiming to return to San Francisco though, and he hinted strongly on the Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman that he was leaning toward staying in the Bay Area.

He didn’t outright announce his return, but his response when Sherman made a prediction for Williams’ impending free agency lent some hope that the left tackle would be back in San Francisco.

I’ve got San Francisco,” Sherman said. “I’ve got him staying in San Francisco for the faithful. I think he stays in San Francisco. I think he makes you guys happy for another 5-6 years and gets his gold jacket, and then decides whether he wants it in Washington or San Francisco.”

Williams’ response after host George Chahrouri and Sherman both made their prediction for Williams to go back to the 49ers:

“That’s not a bad take, fellas. That’s not a bad take. Y’all are barking up the right tree.”

The 49ers acquired Williams from Washington last year for a fifth-round 2020 draft pick and a third-round pick in the 2021 draft. He seemed to indicate after the season he wanted to stay with the 49ers, but also said he’d explore the market to find out what he’s worth in what could be the 32-year-old’s last big pay day of his career.

It’d behoove Williams not to make any declarative statements one way or the other with free agent negotiations just around the corner, and a comment on a podcast is far from a binding commitment. The answer was good news for the 49ers for the time being though. They may just need to wait until after free agency unofficially begins on March 15 to get a real answer on Williams’ future.

Related

One potential suitor may be out of running for Trent Williams

Recommended Stories

  • Trent Williams on possible return to 49ers: “Y’all barking up the right tree.”

    Cornerback Richard Sherman has expressed a desire to stay with the San Francisco 49ers that he knows likely will be unfulfilled. When it comes to teammate Trent Williams, Sherman believes that will be a different outcome. Sherman was joined by Williams on the Cris Collinsworth Podcast and they discussed possible destinations for each other with [more]

  • One offseason trade 49ers absolutely should not make

    The NFL trade rumors are starting to swirl, but the idea of the 49ers trading Jimmy Garoppolo for Stephon Gilmore is a little extreme.

  • Trent Williams likes Richard Sherman's prediction of 49ers reunion

    Williams joined Sherman on "The Cris Collinsworth Podcast" to discuss free agency.

  • Browns release veteran DE Clayborn, clear some cap space

    The Cleveland Browns released veteran defensive end Adrian Clayborn after one season on Tuesday, clearing out a little more salary cap space. Clayborn appeared in 15 games for the Browns last season after signing a two-year, $5.75 million contract as a free agent in March. The 32-year-old had 3 1/2 sacks, 12 tackles and forced a fumble while in Cleveland's defensive line rotation.

  • ACC tournament schedule

    Tuesday’s first round No. 13 Miami 79, No. 12 Pitt 73

  • Damen’s Redesigned 252-Foot SeaXplorer 77 Expedition Yacht Can Double as 150-Guest Dance Club

    The 252-footer features an al fresco party space, a sky lounge and an observation deck just for good measure.

  • Sixers' Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will miss time after All-Star break due to NBA's COVID-19 protocols

    Both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will be required to miss time after the All-Star break due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. By Noah Levick

  • Franchise tags take top off 2021 free agent class but one surprise star slips through

    Franchise tags take top off 2021 free-agent class but one surprise star slips through

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Elite wide receivers headline top 20 skill-position players

    There are some No. 1 receivers set to hit the market.

  • Home of the Week: A $29.5 Million Condo in the Tower Luring Palm Beachers Back to the Mainland

    The 21st-floor unit is the latest temptation at the Bristol.

  • One draft analyst compares NDSU's Trey Lance to former Ravens QB Steve McNair

    One NFL Network analyst said quarterback Trey Lance of North Dakota State University reminds him of former Ravens quarterback Steve McNair.

  • Twitter reacts to Titans releasing Malcolm Butler

    The move to release Butler was expected, but is unfortunate nonetheless.

  • In a stunner, Saints issue the franchise tag to Marcus Williams

    ESPN reported Tuesday that the Saints were not anticipated to use the franchise tag this year, but they did just that ahead of the NFL’s 3 p.m. CT deadline. There are a couple of reasons for the Saints to do this — namely, keeping one of their best defenders in the fold for another season, if not longer. They have until mid-summer to reach a deal on a long-term contract extension with Williams, so this buys this some time if the sides were already close to an agreement. Williams was expected to see plenty of interest on the open market — almost every team in the league could use a ballhawk with rare sideline-to-sideline range.

  • Better than most? One putt on the 17th that actually was

    Twenty years ago this week, Tiger Woods made a 60-foot birdie putt from the back of the island green on the par-3 17th to a front pin in the third round. Woods went on to win on Monday, and then two weeks later won the Masters to hold all four majors at the same time. About an hour earlier, Robert Allenby made one from even longer.

  • Gary Trent Jr.

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 44

  • Yasser Arafat's nephew issues challenge to Mahmoud Abbas ahead of first Palestinian elections since 2006

    Yasser Arafat’s nephew has called for a crackdown on corruption and the enforcement of strict term limits as he mounted a rare challenge against Mahmoud Abbas, the 85-year-old Palestinian president, ahead of the territories’ first elections in 15 years. In an interview with the Telegraph, Nasser al-Qudwa, a veteran diplomat, said he was holding talks on a new political movement that hopes to contest the elections alongside Marwan Barghouti, the jailed Palestinian leader serving a life sentence in Israel for five deadly terror attacks. “At this stage, I personally said that if Marwan Barghouti runs, and he expressed interest in running, I’ll be supporting him,” Mr Qudwa told the Telegraph. Both men have long been regarded as potential successors to Mr Abbas, but are now mulling a breakaway political movement that could pose a threat to the President’s Fatah party in elections this summer. Mr Qudwa is a longstanding member of Fatah's Central Committee, a former foreign minister and during his time at the UN as a Palestinian observer grew close to Kofi Annan, the former UN secretary-general. The Palestinian Authority, which partially governs the West Bank, has not run legislative or presidential polls since 2006 and 2005, in part due to bitter tensions with the rival Islamist faction Hamas, which controls the Gaza strip. Mr Qudwa said his uncle, the late Palestinian leader and founder of Fatah, would be "very angry" about the lack of democractic process if he were alive today.

  • NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriots Malcolm Butler and Adrian Clayborn released

    Former New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler and ex-Pats defensive end Adrian Clayborn reportedly were released by the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns respectively on Tuesday.

  • Britain 'examining' how to pay £400m debt to Iran as Nazanin's freedom almost secured

    Britain is seeking ways to pay off the £400 million debt that Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe's husband believes is linked to her detention in Iran, a senior former diplomat has confirmed. Baron McDonald of Salford, who was permanent undersecretary of the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office until September last year, said that Britain was putting “a huge amount of imagination and effort” into ways to pay Iran the money that would not be subject to US sanctions. Speaking on the BBC's Today programme, he said: “We acknowledge it is Iranian money and it does have to go back to Tehran...A key complication is that Iran is subject to very comprehensive sanctions, so how this money is repaid is part of the story." Lord McDonald denied any connection between settling the debt case and Nazanin's release, even though he acknowledged Iran had linked the two in negotiations. The process was “in the end game, the Iranian system is behaving in a typical way. Nazanin has completed her sentence. But the final moves have still to take place,” he said.

  • Updated Patriots offensive line depth chart after Trent Brown trade with Raiders

    Here's the updated offensive line depth chart for the Patriots after making the Trent Brown trade with the Raiders.

  • Texas panel finds no 'racist intent' behind 'Eyes of Texas' as school won't require athletes to sing it

    The panel commissioned by school president Jay Hartzell also said the song's connections to Robert E. Lee were unfounded.