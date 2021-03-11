Which free agent linebackers could fit in with Patriots?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Perry
·11 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Perry: Exploring the Patriots' top LB options in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots have already secured their biggest defensive addition with Dont'a Hightower's return to the team. But that doesn't mean they couldn't use a little help at linebacker. 

It's the reason we gave the Patriots a stout edge defender like Michigan's Kwity Paye at No. 15 overall in our latest mock draft. It's why people seem enamored by the idea of Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons ending up in New England in the top half of the first round of the draft. 

The Patriots struggled with their off-the-ball linebacker depth last season. Anfernee Jennings, Ja'Whaun Bentley and Terez Hall all had issues at times. Safety Adrian Phillips was pressed into action as a linebacker for essentially the entirety of the season.

Next Pats Podcast - Why UCLA’s Demetric Felton could be the next Patriots backfield weapon | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

The Patriots also struggled to hold up at the point of attack on the edge at times in 2020. Teams ran successfully at Chase Winovich, John Simon and anyone else who was on the outside.

So as we peruse the linebackers available in free agency this offseason -- both inside and outside linebackers -- we'll keep in mind what the Patriots typically like at those spots: size, toughness, intelligence and versatility. Let's get to perusing . . . 

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS

Jadeveon Clowney, 28

USA Today Sports

If the Patriots want a run defender on the edge, Clowney would make plenty of sense. At 6-5, 255 pounds he's never been the type of pass-rusher you'd expect in a No. 1 overall draft choice. But on first and second down he knows how to bully people. That's what the Patriots could use.

The question would be how much is he going to cost? He's long been a big-money player, and there's still an argument to be made that he's deserving of a significant payday -- just not a top-of-the-market one. Would a one-year deal that pays him $10 million or so -- giving him the chance to hit the market again in 2022 -- be enough to get him to Foxboro?

Shaq Barrett, 28

Production, production, production. He's racked up almost 200 total pressures over the last two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus. At 6-2, 250 pounds he looks the part of a 3-4 outside linebacker for the Patriots, and he's as effective against the run as he is against the pass.

But will they be willing to give him what he wants in free agency? He could be looking at a deal similar to the one Trey Flowers got from the Lions a few years ago.

Trey Flowers contract

Years

5

Value

$90M

Variation

Double

Yannick Ngakoue, 26

Another ideal height-weight-speed player for an edge rusher in Bill Belichick's 3-4 style defense, Ngakoue has bounced from Jacksonville to Minnesota to Baltimore, but he's produced everywhere he's been. In five seasons, he has 45.5 sacks. He'll be pricey, potentially earning as much as Barrett since he's been a more consistent sack-producer and he's a couple years younger.

Ngakoue is another pass-rush-specialist type, though. If the Patriots are going to spend that much, odds are they're going to want a three-down player.

Carl Lawson, 26

Lawson is one of those free agents who has been so often touted as "underrated" that he may actually be verging on "overrated" at this point. But there's no quibbling with the fact that he's been very good in Cincinnati. He'd be a heavier option on the outside for the Patriots if they wanted to play him in a two-point stance and replace John Simon on the right side.

The only issue? The run game isn't his strong suit. With Chase Winovich and Josh Uche already on the roster, they could use a sturdier early-down presence. 

Perry: What could the Pats realistically get for N'Keal Harry?

Leonard Floyd, 29

Long and lean (6-4, 250), it took Floyd some time to find his groove as a pro. A top-10 pick for the Bears in 2016, he never hit double-digit sacks in a season until he found himself in LA with the Rams on a one-year deal in 2020. But he's a versatile defender who can play on early downs and drop into coverage.

The Patriots have never shied away from trying to squeeze a little more out of first-rounders who've flamed out elsewhere and Floyd could be the latest. Unless there's a team out there that gets crazy and offers him an obscene amount of money after his big sack season last year.

Aldon Smith, 32

Somewhat similar body type to Floyd at 6-4, 255 pounds. A top-10 pick (seventh in 2011), just as Floyd was. Smith is a little older . . . yet he has just about the same number of on-the-field miles on his tires.

Smith missed almost five years as he served an indefinite substance-abuse suspension. Reinstated last year, he showed up immediately. With rare power and length, he finished last season with 50 pressures, per PFF, and he played over 800 snaps. He wouldn't command the same kind of money others on this list do, but if the Patriots are looking to take a flier on a gifted athlete, they could do much worse.

Matt Judon, 29

The 6-3, 260-pounder looks like a nice fit for a Belichick-coached defense. He can be used in a variety of ways, as he was in Baltimore, whether it's as a blitzer, a pure edge rusher or a spy. He's athletic. He's experienced.

The Patriots have seen him up close a couple of times. His sack numbers (at least six in each of the last four years) might get him paid, but if he's one of the vets who feels the COVID-related squeeze and his market isn't incredibly strong, it would come as little surprise if the Patriots swooped in to offer him a contract.

Bud Dupree, 28

USA Today Sports

You know there are some pretty big names available at this position when a first-round pick from 2015 -- one who was particularly productive two seasons ago -- doesn't get mentioned until this point in the column.

Dupree has a reputation as a relentless on-the-field worker, which Belichick would appreciate. He hasn't been a very consistent pass-rusher during his time with the Steelers, but he played on all three downs in Pittsburgh, and at 6-4, 260 pounds he has plenty of size to do a little bit of everything for the Patriots.

Coming off a 2020 season wiped out due to injury, Dupree could be somewhat of a buy-low candidate for the Patriots if he's interested in a prove-it deal that would allow him to hit the market again next year when the cap has rebounded. Dupree might make more sense than a bigger, more consistently-disruptive (and therefore probably more expensive) player like Trey Hendrickson of the Saints. 

Tarrell Basham, 27

A Prototypical Patriot from a few years back, Belichick expressed all kinds of interest in Basham when he was coming out of Ohio University. New England hosted him on a visit at Gillette Stadium. Belichick worked him out privately.

At 6-4, 266 pounds he would be the kind of long and powerful edge defender who would function well in the Patriots defense on early downs. He won't light the world on fire as a pass-rusher, but that's not often what the Patriots are looking for. Plus, if he costs them in the $5 million per year range, that might make him even more attractive.

Basham's teammate with the Jets in recent seasons, former Georgia Bulldog Jordan Jenkins, is another long-armed end (6-3, 260 pounds) who would hold up against the run on the outside and not cost a boatload.

Tyus Bowser, 26

Another "prototype" for the Patriots when he was coming out of Houston in 2017, the former college basketball player is versatile enough to play off the line, rush off the edge and cover. At 6-3, 245 pounds, once a second-round pick of the Ravens could also contribute in the kicking game. He played 172 special-teams snaps for Baltimore last year as a regular on their kick-return, punt-return, punt and field-goal block units. 

Curran: Here's who's on our Pats free-agent wish list

Romeo Okwara, 26

The Patriots' interest in Okwara may hinge on the review he gets from newly-reacquired Belichick assistant Matt Patricia. The 6-4, 275-pounder looks more like a 4-3 end -- the style of defense Patricia favored and coordinated in New England -- and therefore might be a bit of a 'tweener in New England.

But Okwara has long been considered a freaky athlete, and if the Patriots are looking for a little more size on the edge, perhaps he's an option. He's not thought of as an especially effective run defender, but his physical skill set and history with Patricia might make him a better fit than other mid-tier free-agent pass-rush specialists like Haason Reddick or Takk McKinley. 

INSIDE LINEBACKERS

Jayon Brown, 26

Want someone to play well in coverage as an off-the-ball linebacker? Brown can do that for you. That just hasn't been what the Patriots have been after under Bill Belichick. If the Patriots change their philosophy at the position, he could do it for them. But at 6-feet, 227 pounds, he's just not what they've invested in at that spot.

Denzel Perryman, 28

USA Today Sports

Perryman would be more Belichick's speed, it appears. He has more years under his belt, and he shouldn't cost as much as either of the names listed above. Plus, at 5-foot-11, 243 pounds he's built a little more solidly and plays with an aggressiveness in the running game that the Patriots would appreciate.

If they feel they need a more veteran version of Elandon Roberts to play on first and second down for them, Perryman could be the answer.

Raekwon McMillan, 24

We talk all the time about reclamation-project quarterbacks. What about reclamation-project linebackers? McMillan, one of the youngest free agents available, was a second-round pick in 2017, and we pegged him before the draft as a Prototypical Patriot. His size (6-2, 248) and athleticism combination -- plus good production at Ohio State -- seemed to make him one of the surest things at his position in that year's draft class.

After missing his rookie season with a torn ACL, he ended up starting 28 games the next two seasons in Miami. Still, he was traded to Vegas in a mid-round pick-swap trade last offseason. He shouldn't break the bank this year, and he should be familiar with the Patriots scheme after a year with Brian Flores. He also played under Belichick buddy Greg Schiano in Columbus. Makes sense.

Alex Anzalone, 27

Another former Prototypical Patriot, Anzalone had the size (6-3, 241) and movement skills to play a variety of roles in New England coming out of Florida. But, as was the case at Florida, he's dealt with injury as a pro. 

BJ Goodson, 28

The opposite of an eye-catching signing, Goodson could still be an effective player for the Patriots in the right role. At 6-foot-1, 241 pounds, he should be able to hold up at the second level as he did for the Browns last season, playing 937 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Perry: Is Jameis Winston worth considering for the Pats?

Kevin Pierre-Louis, 30

A former Boston College product, Pierre-Louis would be able to contribute to the Patriots kicking game from Day 1. Perhaps on a short-term, low-money deal, he could give them what they thought they would get from Brandon Copeland in 2020 before Copeland suffered a season-ending injury.

There's room on the Patriots roster for linebackers who play in the kicking game, and two from last year's roster (Copeland, Shilique Calhoun) are scheduled to be free agents.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: A.J. Bouye leaves Las Vegas without deal

    Free agent cornerback A.J. Bouye had his first visit this week. Bouye, though, has left Las Vegas without a deal, Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports Thursday. Bouye, 29, became a free agent Feb. 10 when the Broncos cut him. He ranks No. 43 on PFT’s list of the top free agents. Bouye joined the Broncos [more]

  • Report: Giants optimistic they can work out something with Nate Solder

    It appeared Nate Solder was headed toward his release from the Giants. But Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports that the Giants now have optimism they can keep the offensive tackle with a reworked deal. The sides are talking. Solder, who turns 33 next month, opted out of 2020 in part because his son was battling [more]

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Shaq Barrett leads depleted list of top 20 defensive free agents

    There are a few intriguing pass rushers set to hit free agency.

  • Matt Milano sends perfect tweet after re-signing with Bills

    Tweet sent out by Matt Milano after he re-signs with Buffalo Bills.

  • Packers meet virtually with Nebraska OL Brenden Jaimes

    The Packers had a virtual pre-draft meeting with Nebraska offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes.

  • New Texans coach David Culley: Deshaun Watson is our quarterback 'right now'

    David Culley is trying to speak Deshaun Watson's return into existence.

  • Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai says he’s spoken to Titans ‘quite a few times’

    Joseph Ossai is a possible target for the Titans at No. 22 overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Mike Garafolo: 'Not ruling out' Bears trade for Russell Wilson

    NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo doesn't believe the Bears will trade for Russell Wilson right this second, but thinks the team will eventually do so.

  • Panthers want Cam Newton to retire a Panther when the day comes

    Cam Newton isn’t ready to retire yet, but he hits free agency again this offseason with an uncertain future. Greg Olsen and Thomas Davis retired as Panthers on Thursday, and owner David Tepper said the team will bring home Newton “eventually.” No matter the awkwardness of Newton’s departure last year, the franchise hasn’t forgotten his [more]

  • John Brown curious what of Josh Allen’s input on his release

    What former WR John Brown said about Buffalo Bills, QB Josh Allen.

  • Heat's Leonard fined, suspended for anti-Semitic slur

    "Meyers Leonard's comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and that he will be expected to uphold the core values of our league — equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect — at all times moving forward."

  • Michigan State announces basketball team will now be called 'MSU Spartans Presented by Rocket Mortgage'

    Sparty has a new name.

  • Andrew Whitworth on Matt Stafford: Nobody in NFL who doesn’t have a lot of respect for him

    Andrew Whitworth says everyone around the NFL has a lot of respect for Matthew Stafford.

  • Rory McIlroy falls foul of The Players Championship curse in first-round Sawgrass horror show

    It is not accurate to say Rory McIlroy was all over the shop. The Northern Irishman was all over the superstore, if not the entire industrial estate. McIlroy went into the first round of The Players seeking “a spark”, but instead experienced a nightmarish jolt that many of his admirers will fear could crush his confidence with The Masters less than a month away. Those with a knowledge of the PGA Tour’s flagship event might look at McIlroy’s 79 - an X-rated classic starring a quadruple bogey with two water balls on his ninth hole - and link it to the curse of Sawgrass. In The Players’ 47-year history, no champion has ever successfully retained the title. And the hex gets spookier still as in the last 18 years no winner has finished in the top 10 the next year. McIlroy is aware of this anomaly, but he acutely acknowledged that his dire performance - complete with an outward-half of a seven-over 43, the joint-worse nine of his 13-year professional career - had nothing to do with myth or hoodoo or spells or invocation. Instead, this was chilling reality. McIlroy is possessed by the dreaded two-way miss - that wretched condition which renders a golfer uncertain of which direction his ball will be heading next - and although a quick lesson from Pete Cowen in the build-up gave him hope of an easy fix, the great Yorkshire coach’s verdict that “it is only a slight flaw” proved as wide of the mark as some of McIlroy’s drives. Jaws hit Florida turf after his opening tee-shot. A wild hook forced McIlroy to hit a provisional and he proceeded to yank that left that as well. McIlroy was fortunate to locate his first atrocity, but still went on to make a double-bogey six. A missed tiddler two holes later transformed his body language from terrifying to horrific and so the video nasty played out on the 478 par-four, grandstand hole which he so nervelessly parred in 2019 to claim his biggest victory since the 2014 USPGA. McIlroy tugged his furious drive into the lake, did the same with a four-iron and eventually three-putted to pen an abominable snowman on his scorecard. There was no wind. There was no excuse. However, there was a reason. “You're trying to figure it out as you’re going along, but you're still not really sure where the shots are coming from,” McIlroy said. “It’s hard, at least, to try to eliminate one side of the course, basically.”

  • NFL trade rumors: Chiefs' surprising OL moves should lead to an obvious Eagles trade

    One of the best teams in the NFL made a huge pair of moves on Thursday - and they could impact the Eagles. By Adam Hermann

  • Ian Poulter hilariously celebrates rough day at The Players Championship with perfect lunch group

    "What a bunch of muppets."

  • Russell Wilson trade: It will happen if teams are 'desperate enough'

    ESPN reporter Dianna Russini believes if teams are "desperate enough", there's a good chance that a Russell Wilson trade will happen.

  • Russell Wilson rumors: Chicago Bears fans are either conspiracy theorists or expert detectives

    What is reality?!

  • Game thread: Michigan State loses to Maryland in Big Ten tourney, 68-57

    Michigan State Spartans vs. Maryland Terrapins in 2021 Big Ten tournament: Game time, TV channel, radio, score, live updates and analysis

  • The Bears are in a perfect position to end Russell Wilson's Seahawks career

    The quarterback believes the team he has been a part of for his entire career is holding him back. If he wants out, now is the time to strike Russell Wilson has been to two Super Bowls with the Seahawks. Photograph: Elaine Thompson/AP Russell Wilson is the latest franchise star to put himself forward for this offseason’s game of quarterback musical chairs. Wilson, his agent has been at pains to point out, has not officially demanded a trade from Seattle, but he has – in a delightfully passive-aggressive, Wilson-esque way – made it clear to the team’s decision-makers that he is unhappy with the direction of the franchise and that he would prefer to leave. According to a detailed report in The Athletic, Wilson is unhappy with the team’s roster construction, the style of head coach/chief decision-maker Pete Carroll, and the Seahawks’ offensive system. At the center of the rift are two practical elements. First, Wilson’s desire to play in a modern, pace-and-space system similar to that which the Kansas City Chiefs have built around Patrick Mahomes, with everything flowing through the quarterback. Second, Seattle’s awful offensive line, one that has ranked dead stinking last in pressure rate in three out of the past five seasons. Carroll is an old-school, pound-the-run, play-solid-defense, don’t-turn-the-ball-over, coach. That served Wilson and the Seahawks well during the early years of the duo’s partnership. Behind an all-time defense, a bulldozing run-game led by Marshawn Lynch, and the playmaking brilliance of Wilson, the team went to back-to-back Super Bowls, winning one and losing the other. But as Wilson matured into one of the most well-rounded quarterbacks in the game and the roster around him disintegrated, Carroll did not evolve. He freed up the scheme and catered the system to Wilson in part, but the foundations remained run-first and risk-averse. Whereas Wilson looked in the mirror and saw Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning – quarterbacks with the freedom to change the play at the line of scrimmage and who had near-complete autonomy over the system – Carroll looked at his quarterback and saw a fantastic cog in his machine. The scheme still won out. All the while, Wilson was taking a beating – no quarterback has been hit more since he entered the league, and no quarterback has been hit at the same rate over a three-year span as Wilson has between 2018-2021. There was a change in philosophy last season though. After a three-year drum beat of #LetRussCook, an online movement that began to infiltrate the locker room – shorthand for Let Russell Wilson Pass More – Carroll handed Wilson the reins to the offense. Still: the quarterback was seen as a player, not a collaborator. He was not offered the kind of quarterback-coach partnership that Rodgers, Manning and Brady had at the peak of their powers, the kind that Wilson believes he has earned over nine years. “I know that I’m a great football player,” Wilson said last season. “I know I’ve been great, I know I will be great, and I know I’ll continue to be great.” And Wilson was great at the start of the 2020 season. Behind’s Wilson’s excellence, Seattle averaged four-and-a-half touchdowns per game over the first half of the season, the kind of total matched only by the Brady led Patriots of 2007, Manning’s 2013 Broncos, and the 2000 Rams – widely regarded as the best offensive teams of this century. It was a stunning rebuke of the Carroll doctrine. Wilson had finally been allowed to cook, and he proved to be the best chef in the game. Through eight weeks, he topped the MVP charts; even Mahomes could not keep pace. Wilson was able to maintain all of the efficiency that has defined his game with even more explosiveness. And then he cratered. After his best start to a season, Wilson flatlined over the final eight weeks. For the first time in his career, he finished outside the top 10 in Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric, a measure of a quarterback’s down-to-down efficiency (Wilson has been a demigod of DVOA over the span of his career). In a blink, Carroll returned to the Seahawks’ style of old. When Wilson tried to offer some input into the gameplan in the middle of last season’s decline, he was rebuffed by the coaching staff. Wilson stormed out of the meeting. Like any great drama, Wilson’s real beef is not about how the team does things. It’s about respect. He wants to be a partner, a part of a decision-making board, not an employee. “The most important people in the building,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider told reporters back in 2018, “are the head coach and the quarterback.” Wilson wants to hold him to that. And then there’s his need for external respect. For all of his excellence, for all of the plaudits, Wilson has still never received a single MVP vote. By throwing more, by posting the kind of numbers he did over the first half of last season for 16 games, he thinks he can finally get his hands on the MVP – that stuff really, really matters to Wilson. At the most important position in the sport, Wilson has been the game’s most consistent performer for the better part of a decade, and this despite the sense that the Seahawks system has held him back. Seattle’s rebuttal is an obvious one: Wilson has been good because of the system and its risk-averse nature, not in spite of it. When the handbrake came off, it proved to be unsustainable. The eye test – which often involves Wilson running here, there, and everywhere to avoid pressure – does not jibe with the team’s assessment. Tired of getting hit. Tired of playing in a plodding system. Tired of not being the sole focus of the franchise, Wilson appears to want out. Like another unsettled quarterback, Deshaun Watson, Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract, arming him with a ton of leverage over the Seahawks – he will have more say than the team on where he plays in 2021 and beyond if he does move. His agent told ESPN that while Wilson will not demand an official trade, he has made it known to the Seahawks hierarchy the teams he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to move to the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, or Bears. Dak Prescott’s new bumper deal rules Dallas out, while it seems increasingly likely that Drew Brees will return for one final ride with the Saints. That leaves us with the Raiders and Bears. Chicago make the most sense. The only way for the Bears to improve this offseason is to trade for a game-changing quarterback, either Wilson or Watson. The Bears have two paths heading into 2021: they land a franchise-altering quarterback and are a playoff team with holes on the roster; or they improve marginally at quarterback – either with Mitchell Trubisky developing or by landing another option in free agency – and they fall short again. It’s impractical for Chicago to think their defense can hold up at a high level for another season. Wilson knows how quickly elite defenses age. They’re great, then they stink. A good defense is never as a reliable as a good offense: a defense requires 20 talented players, an excellent scheme and a savvy play-caller; an offense can thrive with a great quarterback and a couple of talented pieces. There are very few deals that the Bears should turn down. Hand over the roster sheet, ask the Seahawks what they want, and include whatever picks are needed to flesh out the deal. Put the pressure on Seattle to turn it down and on Wilson to say yes or no. Has this offseason noise been hot air? Are the Wilson comments and leaks about airing grievances, about politics, about public relations? Or is he really looking for a change of scenery and a better shot to win an MVP and a championship? The Bears are the ones who can force the issue. It’s a small window, but it’s one the Bears and Wilson should both try to take advantage of. Wilson has spent much of his career as a polished professional. On a team that was infamously loud and outspoken – a loudness encouraged by the coach – he was the quiet one, to the point where his teammates questioned his motives. Now, in the era of quarterback empowerment, when Watson is talking of early retirement to force Houston’s hand and Matthew Stafford was able to force a move out of Detroit, Wilson has a chance to make his move. For a man who cares so much about his legacy, how he leaves a place appears to be essential. It’s why he’s playing footsie with other teams while Watson chose to hit the burn-it-all-down button. To force a move out of Seattle, Wilson may have to follow Watson’s lead. Will he?