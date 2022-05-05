Free-agent linebacker K.J. Wright wants to re-sign with Seahawks

Liz Mathews
·1 min read
Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright wants nothing more than to return to the Emerald City.

“I just want to go back home,” Wright told Trey Wingo on his Half-Forgotten History show Thursday. “I think it’s that simple. Seattle knows that I want to come back. They know how much they mean to me.”

Wright discussed the difficulties of leaving his family to move alone to Las Vegas, leaving his wife and two children behind. He made it clear he’s not willing to do that again.

Wright signed a one-year deal with the Raiders last September and is currently an unrestricted free agent.

“Let’s get K.J. Wright home to Seattle,” Wingo said.

Wright: “Make it happen.”

You can listen to the entire podcast here.

