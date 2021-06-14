Free agent linebacker Brandon Marshall worked out for the Bears on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Marshall worked out for the 49ers last month.

He hasn’t played since the 2018 season with the Broncos. They declined his option in 2019, and he signed with the Raiders.

The Raiders cut Marshall before the start of the 2019 season, and he didn’t play later that season when the Raiders re-signed him.

Marshall remained a free agent all of 2020.

Marshall spent six seasons in Denver and started 63 of 69 games played. He had 416 tackles, 6.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in 69 games with the Broncos.

The Jaguars drafted him in the fifth round in 2012, and he played five games with Jacksonville as a rookie.

Free agent linebacker Brandon Marshall worked out for Bears on Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk