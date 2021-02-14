Free agent LHP Justin Wilson in 'serious talks' with Yankees: report

306729048 Justin Wilson

The Yankees are in "serious talks" with reliever Justin Wilson, FanSided's Robert Murray reports.

New York already has solid back-end lefty relievers like Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton on payroll, but Wilson would be a nice addition to the group if a deal came through no matter where he pitches within games.

Wilson, 33, might not want to leave New York after pitching for the Mets the last two seasons. He owned a 3.66 ERA in 23 games during the shortened 2020 campaign, and an even better 2.54 ERA in 2019 in his first season in the Big Apple.

You can never have too much depth in the bullpen, and that may be GM Brian Cashman's thought process as the Yankees are close to starting Spring Training.