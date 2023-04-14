Free agent LB Tanner Muse to sign with Steelers

According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing linebacker Tanner Muse. The Las Vegas Raiders selected Must in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft and spent the 2022 season with the Seattle Seahawks.

Muse is a special-teams ace and is likely the replacement for Marcus Allen who remains unsigned.

Standout special teamer and LB Tanner Muse plans to sign with the #Steelers, per source. A onetime third-round pick by the #Raiders, Muse played in every game last season for Seattle. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2023

More 2023 Steelers offseason!

