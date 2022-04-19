Free agent LB Kwon Alexander visiting Jets

Former Saints, 49ers and Buccaneers LB Kwon Alexander visited the Jets Tuesday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Alexander, 27, is an eight-year veteran who has played the SAM, WILL and middle linebacker positions. He played 13 games in Robert Saleh’s 49ers defense from 2019-2020 after a productive four-year career with the Buccaneers. San Francisco traded Alexander to New Orleans midway through the 2020 season. He played 12 games for the Saints over the past two seasons.

Alexander’s positional versatility and experience could help a young Jets defense, but he comes with a substantial injury history. Alexander has played just one 16-game season and has endured significant injuries. Alexander suffered a torn ACL in 2018, a torn pectoral muscle in 2019, a torn Achilles in 2020, and an elbow injury in 2021.

Alexander has tallied 521 combined tackles, 43 tackles for a loss, 27 QB hits, 12.5 sacks, eight interceptions and 10 forced fumbles in his career.

