Free agent LB Joe Schobert tries out for Broncos

The Denver Broncos brought in free agent linebacker Joe Schobert for a tryout on Saturday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Schobert (6-1, 240 pounds) is a former fourth-round draft pick who began his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns in 2016. After four years in Cleveland, Schobert spent one year with the Jacksonville Jaguars and then one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Schobert had a career year with the Browns in 2017, earning a Pro Bowl nod after totaling 144 tackles, six quarterback hits, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles and one interception in his first season as a full-time starter.

Schobert remained a starter for two years with the Browns after that before going on to later start 16 games for the Jags in 2020 and 15 games with the Steelers last year. In 93 career games (80 starts), Schobert has totaled 661 tackles, 30 pass breakups, 26 quarterback hits, 11 sacks, 10 interceptions and 10 forced fumbles.

The Broncos seem to be looking for more depth and competition at inside linebacker. If signed, Schobert has the resume to compete for a starting job next to Josey Jewell. Right now, second-year defender Jonas Griffith and special teams ace Alex Singleton are competing at inside linebacker.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire