Free-agent LB Will Compton says he’s signing with Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons placed two players on injured reserve Monday, and claimed defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson off waivers. The team still has an open roster spot available, though, and it sounds like free-agent linebacker Will Compton will soon be taking it.

Compton, 33, posted a video on his Twitter account saying he is signing with the Falcons on Tuesday, pending his physical.

BREAKING NEWS I am signing with the @AtlantaFalcons Year 10 is officially underway pic.twitter.com/ZbknECugHx — Will Compton (@_willcompton) November 22, 2022

The former Titans and Raiders linebacker previously worked out for the Falcons back in early October. Even though the team has pretty good depth at inside linebacker, Compton brings veteran experience as Atlanta tries to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2017.

Over the past nine seasons, Compton has appeared in 92 career games with 40 starts. The Falcons defeated the Chicago Bears in Week 11, and by doing so, got themselves back in the playoff hunt.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire