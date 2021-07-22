NBA free agent Kelly Oubre Jr., hottest Knicks rumors | The Putback with Ian Begley

In this week’s episode of The Putback with Ian Begley presented by 888casino, SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley and Chris Williamson are joined by Kelly Oubre Jr. who explains what he could bring to New York, how tough it is to play against a Tom Thibodeau-coached team and how players now see the prospect of playing for the Knicks.

Also, Ian discusses the Knicks’ interest in deferring cap room to next season to make a splash for Bradley Beal or Zach LaVine.

Ian and Chris take an accurate temperature of some of the hottest Knicks rumors in Heat Check as well.