Free agent S Keanu Neal deciding between Jets and Cowboys

Keanu Neal is deciding between the Jets and Cowboys, according to Josina Anderson. The expectation is that the versatile safety will play weakside linebacker for his next team.

Earlier this week, Anderson mentioned that the Jets were among the teams interested in Neal. Now, Gang Green is a finalist for the 25-year-old’s services, as the team could use a 4-3 weakside linebacker in Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich’s defense.

Neal already has familiarity with Ulbrich, the Jets’ new defensive coordinator. Neal thrived under Ulbrich this past season in Atlanta, recording 63 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and his first career interception.

While Ulbrich was only promoted to defensive coordinator in Atlanta following Dan Quinn’s dismissal this past season, he was the Falcons’ linebackers coach since 2015. Neal also played under Quinn from 2016-20 in Atlanta. The former Falcons head coach is now serving as Mike McCarthy’s defensive coordinator in Dallas.

The University of Florida product has shown an interest in playing linebacker, according to Anderson, and now could play alongside his former Gators teammates — Marcus Maye and Jarrad Davis — in New York.